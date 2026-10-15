Business

Vietnam to move PPP bidding online from 2027

From January 1, 2027, PPP project proposals must be submitted through the National E-Procurement System. From September 1, 2027, investor selection for PPP projects tendered through open bidding will move fully online.

The interface of the National E-Procurement System. (Photo: muasamcong.mpi.gov.vn)
The interface of the National E-Procurement System. (Photo: muasamcong.mpi.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam will require investors in public-private partnership (PPP) projects to compete through the national electronic procurement system starting next year, under a new government decree that also creates a public database tracking investors' financial standing and compliance records.

Decree 377, which amends regulations implementing the PPP law, sets out a two-stage rollout.

From January 1, 2027, PPP project proposals must be submitted through the National E-Procurement System. From September 1, 2027, investor selection for PPP projects tendered through open bidding will move fully online.

Once the change takes effect, the entire tender process will run on the platform, from invitation to bid evaluation. Investors will be able to amend, replace, or withdraw bids online, and approved results will be published on the system.

Investors who want to challenge a selection will also file complaints electronically. Until then, complaints go to the administrative office responsible for resolving them.

Projects awarded through competitive negotiation, direct appointment, or special-case procedures are exempt from online bidding. Authorities must still publish information about how investors in those projects were selected on the system, as the PPP law requires.

The decree also establishes a national investor database on the platform. It will compile each investor's legal status, finances, PPP violations, and contract record, along with any past suspensions in the host province.

Investors must register and keep their own information current before any award is finalised, and they will be held responsible for its accuracy. Government agencies overseeing PPP investment will add records of violations and halted projects, while the authorities that signed each contract will report on how they carried it out.

Bidders can use the database when preparing their offers, and authorities will use it to select investors and monitor the selection process. /.

VNA
#PPP bidding online #National electronic procurement system
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