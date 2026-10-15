Vietnam welcomes US's objective assessment of its anti-human trafficking efforts

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes the US’s objective assessment of its positive results in combating human trafficking in recent years, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 15.

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press briefing in response to a reporter's question about Vietnam-related content in the US Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, which was released on October 9.

Vietnam has stepped up efforts to combat human trafficking, notably through the adoption and implementation of its 2026–2030 programme on human trafficking prevention and control, with a vision to 2035, she said.

The effective and coordinated implementation of the 2024 Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Combat has been accompanied by stronger investigations, prosecutions and trials of trafficking cases, as well as efforts to identify and support victims.

Communication campaigns have also helped raise public awareness, particularly amid increasingly complex trafficking cases linked to online scam centres, Hang noted.

According to the spokeswoman, Vietnam has also issued a plan to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) for 2026–2035. The initiative aims to address emerging migration challenges and prevent human trafficking risks associated with international migration.

Vietnam will continue close cooperation with other countries, including the US, and enhance exchanges and dialogue to promote a more comprehensive and positive assessment of its efforts and achievements in combating human trafficking, in line with the spirit of the Vietnam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, she added.

Vietnam denies reports of oil tanker attack



Providing an update on the oil tanker NV Sunshine, Hang said that reports claiming that Nhat Viet Transportation Corporation, the vessel’s owner, had officially confirmed on October 10 morning that the ship had been attacked were false and inaccurate.

The spokesperson affirmed that the NV Sunshine had not been attacked and was continuing to operate safely and normally. The company has maintained regular contact with the vessel to keep abreast of its actual operational status.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran is continuing to coordinate with local authorities to ensure the highest possible level of security and safety for the vessel and its Vietnamese crew members transiting the area.

Citizens in Saudi Arabia remain safe



Regarding developments in the Middle East, the spokesperson stated that on October 13, 2026, Vietnam has expressed its position and response concerning recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to information from the Embassy of Vietnam in Saudi Arabia, no Vietnamese citizens have been reported as affected by these recent attacks.

The Embassy continues to work closely with relevant local authorities and representatives of the Vietnamese community to monitor the situation, provide updates, and stand ready to implement citizen protection measures should any Vietnamese nationals be affected or harmed by these recent attacks, according to the spokesperson.

On October 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an advisory urging Vietnamese citizens in the country to closely follow and strictly adhere to the regulations and guidance provided by local authorities and the Embassy of Vietnam in Saudi Arabia.

Citizens are advised to avoid traveling to dangerous areas – particularly those at risk of attacks – and to refrain from gathering in large groups.

Those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia are advised to reconsider their trips if they are not strictly necessary. Vietnamese citizens should maintain contact with Vietnam's representative missions in the country.

For assistance or information regarding citizen protection, citizens may reach out via the dedicated citizen protection hotline./.​