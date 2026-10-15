Politics

Vietnam’s top legislator welcomes Standing Member of LPRP Secretariat

NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, along with a high-level LPRP delegation in Hanoi on October 15.

The host hailed the significance of the Lao delegation’s official visit, which he considered a contribution to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

He congratulated Laos on the major, comprehensive, and historically significant achievements it has recorded over the recent past, particularly the election of NA President and Prime Minister of Laos, which is critically important to further strengthening the leadership of the Lao Party, NA, and Government over the fulfilment of goals and tasks in the new period.

He expressed his delight at the increasingly substantive and effective development of the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion across all fields.

Cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, States, NAs, and Governments have continued to prove effective, greatly helping to maintain political stability, national defence, security, and socio-economic development in each country. This serves as an essential foundation for both sides to continue enhancing the quality and efficacy of cooperation, especially in strategic and long-term areas, according to NA President Man.

The top legislator also emphasised the continually consolidated, close, and fruitful cooperation between the two NAs, which have been actively implementing their cooperation agreement.

The NAs of Vietnam and Laos have frequently organised mutual visits at high and other levels while sharing experiences in lawmaking, supervision, and decision-making on nationally important issues. They have also coordinated and supported each other at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, helping protect the legitimate interests of each country while contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region, he said.

He proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.

He urged close coordination in institutionalising, expediting, and supervising the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, alongside stepping up the sharing of experience in perfecting institutions and facilitating economic development, especially in trade, investment, infrastructure and transport connectivity, energy, the digital economy, and border cooperation, thereby enhancing connectivity and leveraging the complementarity between the two economies.

NA President Man also suggested further enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

He called on the two sides to work closely to prepare for and properly organise for activities during the Vietnam–Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027, helping to further deepen the two peoples’ awareness of the special significance of bilateral relations.

For his part, Vilay briefed his host on the outcomes of his talks with Tran Cam Tu, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.

At the meeting, NA President Man and the LPRP Secretariat’s Standing Member also informed each other about the major guidelines and orientations of their respective Parties and States, the operations of the two parliaments, and socio-economic development in the countries.

They shared the view that amid complex regional and international developments, strengthening Vietnam–Laos ties is of long-term strategic significance to both countries.

Both sides expressed their hope for the two NAs to continue exchanging and sharing lessons learned in lawmaking and supreme supervision, elevating cooperation between the two legislative bodies to higher levels of efficiency and making profound contributions to the overall development of relations between the two Parties and countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Tran Thanh Man #Lao People's Revolutionary Party #Vilay Lakhamphong #Vietnam–Laos relations Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Parliamentary diplomacy

National Assembly Election

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong at their meeting on October 14 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam gives top priority to relations with Laos: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (R) receives General Khamlieng Outhakaisone, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, in Hanoi on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hosts Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister

Highlighting defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral ties, General Secretary and President To Lam called for stronger strategic political trust, effective exchanges and defence dialogues at all levels, substantive implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, and closer coordination between agencies, units, military regions, services and armed forces of the two countries.

See more

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.

Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass speaks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s Vietnam visit to advance bilateral ties

The visit is expected to further consolidate the bilateral relationship and advance cooperation in key areas, particularly trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, finance and sustainable development. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Days in France scheduled for October 24–30

Vietnam Days in France 2026 aim to showcase Vietnam’s distinctive culture, country and people to French and international audiences as well as the Vietnamese community in France, promoting an image of an identity-rich, dynamic, creative and internationally integrated Vietnam.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam elevates ties with Denmark, EU and Belgium: Spokeswoman

Vietnam and the EU officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President of the European Council António Costa’s visit to Vietnam in January 2026. Vietnam is the EU’s first comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the only ASEAN member with all cooperation pillars in place with the bloc.

President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin speaks at a press conference. (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Swiss President to pay official visit to Vietnam

President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Secretary-General of China’s Charhar Institute (Photo: VNA)

Legislative cooperation strengthens legal foundation for Vietnam-China ties: Expert

According to Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the visit builds on the strategic momentum established at the meeting between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in April 2026, while serving as an important activity for the two nations’ legislative bodies to advance the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the conference to launch the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and social development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges swift implementation of national target programme, ensuring people are not kept waiting

Under the guiding principle of “coordinated policies – unified action”, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that people must be placed at the centre of the programme rather than treated merely as passive recipients of assistance. Integration must deliver substantive improvements, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and ensure that policies and tasks continue uninterrupted during the transition.

A memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 93 martyrs who fell in the fight to defend the northern border, held at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang province on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Memorial service held for 93 fallen soldiers in Tuyen Quang province

More than 4,000 officers and soldiers laid down their lives on the northern border, particularly at the Vi Xuyen–Ha Tuyen front in Tuyen Quang province. In the latest search and recovery operation, competent forces found 93 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in Thanh Thuy and Minh Tan communes and Binh Thuan ward, including 18 found individually and 75 in six mass graves.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man concludes his official visit to China (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA President concludes official visit to China

China will join Vietnam in promoting the continued development of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, while deepening relations between the two Parties and countries in an increasingly substantive and comprehensive manner.

Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (third, from right) and Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag (third, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City seeks stronger cooperation with Germany in urban governance, anti-corruption

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Le Quoc Phong, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, has paid a visit to Germany to exchange experience in preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena, while promoting cooperation in science and technology, innovation and urban governance with German localities.

An overview of the conference to launch the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and socio-economic development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. (Photo: VNA)

PM chairs conference on implementation of national target programme for cultural, social, rural development

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, who is deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and social development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, said the conference aims to accelerate implementation, and  deliver more visible improvements and ensure substantive results under the guiding principle of clearly defining policies, geographical areas and beneficiaries.

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan holds talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in Baku on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President holds talks with Azerbaijani leaders

Vietnam always remembers Azerbaijan’s valuable support during its past struggle for national reunification and its current nation-building process. Azerbaijan had helped train many highly qualified personnel for Vietnam’s oil and gas industry, while generations of Vietnamese experts and officials who studied and worked in Azerbaijan had made positive contributions to bilateral relations.