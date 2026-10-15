Vietnam’s top legislator welcomes Standing Member of LPRP Secretariat

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, along with a high-level LPRP delegation in Hanoi on October 15.



The host hailed the significance of the Lao delegation’s official visit, which he considered a contribution to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.



He congratulated Laos on the major, comprehensive, and historically significant achievements it has recorded over the recent past, particularly the election of NA President and Prime Minister of Laos, which is critically important to further strengthening the leadership of the Lao Party, NA, and Government over the fulfilment of goals and tasks in the new period.



He expressed his delight at the increasingly substantive and effective development of the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion across all fields.



Cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, States, NAs, and Governments have continued to prove effective, greatly helping to maintain political stability, national defence, security, and socio-economic development in each country. This serves as an essential foundation for both sides to continue enhancing the quality and efficacy of cooperation, especially in strategic and long-term areas, according to NA President Man.



The top legislator also emphasised the continually consolidated, close, and fruitful cooperation between the two NAs, which have been actively implementing their cooperation agreement.



The NAs of Vietnam and Laos have frequently organised mutual visits at high and other levels while sharing experiences in lawmaking, supervision, and decision-making on nationally important issues. They have also coordinated and supported each other at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, helping protect the legitimate interests of each country while contributing to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region, he said.



He proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.



He urged close coordination in institutionalising, expediting, and supervising the implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, alongside stepping up the sharing of experience in perfecting institutions and facilitating economic development, especially in trade, investment, infrastructure and transport connectivity, energy, the digital economy, and border cooperation, thereby enhancing connectivity and leveraging the complementarity between the two economies.



NA President Man also suggested further enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).



He called on the two sides to work closely to prepare for and properly organise for activities during the Vietnam–Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027, helping to further deepen the two peoples’ awareness of the special significance of bilateral relations.



For his part, Vilay briefed his host on the outcomes of his talks with Tran Cam Tu, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.



At the meeting, NA President Man and the LPRP Secretariat’s Standing Member also informed each other about the major guidelines and orientations of their respective Parties and States, the operations of the two parliaments, and socio-economic development in the countries.



They shared the view that amid complex regional and international developments, strengthening Vietnam–Laos ties is of long-term strategic significance to both countries.



Both sides expressed their hope for the two NAs to continue exchanging and sharing lessons learned in lawmaking and supreme supervision, elevating cooperation between the two legislative bodies to higher levels of efficiency and making profound contributions to the overall development of relations between the two Parties and countries./.

VNA