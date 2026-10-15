Politics

Hanoi's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi's delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies should continue monitoring the implementation and the fulfilment of commitments made to voters, with both the delegation and each individual deputy taking responsibility for issues affecting the capital, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

The top leader made the call at a meeting on October 15 between the city's delegation of NA deputies and standing members of the municipal People's Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and other bodies of the city to prepare for the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

He stressed the need to translate the Party’s decisions into concrete measures and strengthen the country’s development governance capacity. Draft bills should be examined within the overall policy framework, he said, adding that investment-friendly regulations must be supported by a coherent legal framework, including land, planning and construction laws.

Assigning additional responsibilities to grassroots authorities must ensure that they have sufficient powers and the necessary conditions to carry out. Areas of overlap between laws, administrative levels and sectors must also be clearly addressed, he said.

General Secretary and President Lam underlined that to improve legislative quality and safeguard people’s legitimate rights and interests during the development process, bills on land, housing, real estate business, investment and bidding must settle problems that have emerged in practice. Policies should facilitate production and business activities while ensuring fairness and strict management of public resources, he added.

In criminal law, criminal procedure and the organisation of investigative agencies, efforts to combat crime must be accompanied by safeguards for human rights, measures to prevent wrongful convictions and mechanisms for controlling the exercise of power, said the leader.

Regarding the proposal to pilot the recovery and handling of assets linked to criminal activity without a criminal conviction, the legal grounds, authority and procedures must be clearly defined, while ensuring the right to adversarial proceedings and mechanisms for reviewing the rights and interests of bona fide third parties. New policies must be accompanied by thorough explanations of their legal safeguards, he said.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-va-dai-bieu-quoc-hoi-ha-noi-chuan-bi-ky-hop-thu-hai-quoc-hoi-khoa-xvi-9090263-1.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the working session. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that budget planning decisions aimed at achieving high growth must go hand in hand with stability and improvements in people’s living standards. Hanoi should make full use of its role as the capital and draw on its practical experience to contribute to the refinement of national policies.

At the session, Hanoi leaders reported on measures to achieve growth of at least 11% in 2026, provided an initial assessment of the implementation of powers assigned under the Capital Law 2026 and presented the city’s proposals and recommendations for the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.

Concluding the meeting, Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and head of the city’s delegation of NA deputies affirmed that the delegation will fully consider all the contributions, particularly the orientations and guidance provided by the General Secretary and President, in its preparations for the upcoming session.

The delegation will work closely with relevant agencies to ensure serious implementation, with the ultimate goal of building a cultured, civilised, modern and happy capital while improving people’s living standards and ensuring social equity, he said./.

VNA
#Kỳ họp thứ Hai #Quốc hội khóa XVI #President To Lam #National Assembly (NA) deputies #Hanoi #16th National Assembly Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

See more

Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass speaks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s Vietnam visit to advance bilateral ties

The visit is expected to further consolidate the bilateral relationship and advance cooperation in key areas, particularly trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, finance and sustainable development. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Days in France scheduled for October 24–30

Vietnam Days in France 2026 aim to showcase Vietnam’s distinctive culture, country and people to French and international audiences as well as the Vietnamese community in France, promoting an image of an identity-rich, dynamic, creative and internationally integrated Vietnam.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam elevates ties with Denmark, EU and Belgium: Spokeswoman

Vietnam and the EU officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President of the European Council António Costa’s visit to Vietnam in January 2026. Vietnam is the EU’s first comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the only ASEAN member with all cooperation pillars in place with the bloc.

President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin speaks at a press conference. (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Swiss President to pay official visit to Vietnam

President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Secretary-General of China’s Charhar Institute (Photo: VNA)

Legislative cooperation strengthens legal foundation for Vietnam-China ties: Expert

According to Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the visit builds on the strategic momentum established at the meeting between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in April 2026, while serving as an important activity for the two nations’ legislative bodies to advance the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the conference to launch the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and social development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges swift implementation of national target programme, ensuring people are not kept waiting

Under the guiding principle of “coordinated policies – unified action”, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that people must be placed at the centre of the programme rather than treated merely as passive recipients of assistance. Integration must deliver substantive improvements, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and ensure that policies and tasks continue uninterrupted during the transition.

A memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 93 martyrs who fell in the fight to defend the northern border, held at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang province on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Memorial service held for 93 fallen soldiers in Tuyen Quang province

More than 4,000 officers and soldiers laid down their lives on the northern border, particularly at the Vi Xuyen–Ha Tuyen front in Tuyen Quang province. In the latest search and recovery operation, competent forces found 93 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in Thanh Thuy and Minh Tan communes and Binh Thuan ward, including 18 found individually and 75 in six mass graves.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man concludes his official visit to China (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA President concludes official visit to China

China will join Vietnam in promoting the continued development of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, while deepening relations between the two Parties and countries in an increasingly substantive and comprehensive manner.

Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (third, from right) and Bodo Ramelow, Vice President of the German Bundestag (third, from left). (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City seeks stronger cooperation with Germany in urban governance, anti-corruption

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Le Quoc Phong, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, has paid a visit to Germany to exchange experience in preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena, while promoting cooperation in science and technology, innovation and urban governance with German localities.

An overview of the conference to launch the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and socio-economic development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. (Photo: VNA)

PM chairs conference on implementation of national target programme for cultural, social, rural development

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, who is deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and social development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, said the conference aims to accelerate implementation, and  deliver more visible improvements and ensure substantive results under the guiding principle of clearly defining policies, geographical areas and beneficiaries.

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan holds talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in Baku on October 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Vice President holds talks with Azerbaijani leaders

Vietnam always remembers Azerbaijan’s valuable support during its past struggle for national reunification and its current nation-building process. Azerbaijan had helped train many highly qualified personnel for Vietnam’s oil and gas industry, while generations of Vietnamese experts and officials who studied and worked in Azerbaijan had made positive contributions to bilateral relations.