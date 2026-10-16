Politics

Minister of Public Security receives Lao Party official

Cooperation between the public security ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to deepen and become more practical and effective, with guidance from the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, said Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15 (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cooperation between the public security ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to deepen and become more practical and effective, with guidance from the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang told Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

During a reception for Vilay in Hanoi on October 15, Quang highly appreciated the Lao official’s important contributions to strengthening and developing cooperation between the two countries’ public security ministries.

​He said that during his tenure as Minister of Public Security of Laos, Vilay had paid close attention to and provided guidance for key cooperation projects between the two ministries, while maintaining close coordination in implementation.

​The Vietnamese minister expressed his belief that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in a deeper, more practical and effective manner.

For his part, Vilay expressed his appreciation for the solidarity, close coordination and valuable support that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security had provided to its Lao counterpart.

He thanked the Central Public Security Party Committee and leaders of the Vietnamese ministry for supporting Laos in implementing several practical projects, including the Academy of Politics of the Lao People's Public Security, a drug rehabilitation centre, a population management and citizen identification system, and a security command centre of the Lao Ministry of Public Security.

These projects are important for strengthening infrastructure, promoting the application of science and technology, and enhancing the operational capacity of the Lao public security force, while demonstrating the special cooperation between the two public security ministries, Vilay stressed.

The guest expressed his wish that the two sides will continue to uphold their tradition of solidarity and close ties, enhance experience sharing, and effectively implement cooperation programmes and projects in the coming period, towards strengthening ties between the two countries’ public security forces, and contributing to maintaining security and stability, and fostering the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos./.

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