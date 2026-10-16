Nationwide conference disseminates resolutions from 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Secretariat convened a nationwide conference in Hanoi on October 16 to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions from 14th CPV Central Committee’s fourth plenum.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam attended and provided guidance at the event, which linked 40,074 venues online.

Former and incumbent Politburo members and Party, State, Government and National Assembly (NA) leaders attended the conference.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam, incumbent and former leaders, along with officials at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Participants included former and current Politburo members, Party Central Committee members, and officials of the Central Military Commission, the Central Public Security Party Committee, Party committees of central Party agencies, the Government and NA Party committees, along with the Party Committee for Mass Mobilisation, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central socio-political organisations. Leaders of ministries, agencies and mass organisations, along with secretaries, deputy secretaries and members of provincial and municipal Party committees, were also present, among others.

In all, 2,725,229 delegates joined, while live broadcasts on Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam and digital platforms extended access to officials and the public nationwide.

Participants listened to briefings on three resolutions on strengthening building and rectification to create a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system able to meet development demands in the new era; renewing the Party’s leadership and ruling methods over the political system in the new period; and building a contingent of personnel at all levels, especially at the strategic level, with the qualities, capability and prestige the tasks require.

Participants at the centrel venue in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

They also covered regulations on Party members’ involvement in investment and business activities, a conclusion on the national strategy to attract, use and develop talent in key sectors for fast and sustainable national development, and a report assessing the 2026 socio-economic performance and state budget, with the 2027 development plan and budget estimates.

Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet delivered remarks acquiring the Party and State leader’s guidance./.​