☀️ Morning digest on October 16

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are scheduled to pay a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium from October 19 to 24.



The visits will be made at the invitation of King of Denmark Frederik X and his Queen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and a high-ranking delegation of the LPRP in Hanoi on October 15 afternoon.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to and gives the highest priority to consolidating and developing bilateral relations. The relationship holds special significance, having been painstakingly nurtured by successive generations of leaders and people of both countries and becoming an invaluable common asset of the two nations. Vietnam and Laos have always stood side by side, sharing difficulties and supporting each other in their past struggles for national independence and in their current cause of national construction and development. Read full story



– Hanoi's delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies should continue monitoring the implementation and the fulfilment of commitments made to voters, with both the delegation and each individual deputy taking responsibility for issues affecting the capital, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



The top leader made the call at a meeting on October 15 between the city's delegation of NA deputies and standing members of the municipal People's Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and other bodies of the city to prepare for the second session of the 16th National Assembly. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on young people to establish themselves as a leading force in building, developing and defending the Fatherland while attending a dialogue with youngsters in Hanoi on October 15 to mark the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956–2026).



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and leaders of ministries and sectors at the dialogue with youngsters in Hanoi on October 15, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung urged young people to clearly understand their role and historic mission, take the lead in renewing their mindset, deepen their knowledge and strengthen their resolve so they can respond proactively to changing circumstances and make breakthroughs. Read full story



– President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, along with a high-level LPRP delegation in Hanoi on October 15.



The host hailed the significance of the Lao delegation’s official visit, which he considered a contribution to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries. Read full story



– Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu held talks with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15.



The two sides briefed each other on the situation within their respective Parties and countries, and held in-depth discussions on Vietnam–Laos relations. They agreed on directions and measures for further consolidating and developing ties between the two Parties and countries in a substantive and effective manner, meeting each country’s needs in the new period. Read full story



– Vietnam welcomes the US’s objective assessment of its positive results in combating human trafficking in recent years, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 15.



Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press briefing in response to a reporter's question about Vietnam-related content in the US Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, which was released on October 9. Read full story



– Ten outstanding Vietnamese women were honoured for their contributions to agrifood systems and rural development at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15.



The event, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Representation in Vietnam, took place within the framework of the 2026 World Food Day Conference held by FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE). Read full story./.