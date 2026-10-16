Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

Vietnamese leaders' meetings with Politburo Member and Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong, PM Le Minh Hung's dialogue with the youth, and 10 outstanding Vietnamese women honoured by FAO are among news highlights on October 15 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation are scheduled to pay a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium from October 19 to 24.

The visits will be made at the invitation of King of Denmark Frederik X and his Queen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and a high-ranking delegation of the LPRP in Hanoi on October 15 afternoon.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader affirmed that Vietnam always attaches great importance to and gives the highest priority to consolidating and developing bilateral relations. The relationship holds special significance, having been painstakingly nurtured by successive generations of leaders and people of both countries and becoming an invaluable common asset of the two nations. Vietnam and Laos have always stood side by side, sharing difficulties and supporting each other in their past struggles for national independence and in their current cause of national construction and development. Read full story

– Hanoi's delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies should continue monitoring the implementation and the fulfilment of commitments made to voters, with both the delegation and each individual deputy taking responsibility for issues affecting the capital, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

The top leader made the call at a meeting on October 15 between the city's delegation of NA deputies and standing members of the municipal People's Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and other bodies of the city to prepare for the second session of the 16th National Assembly. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on young people to establish themselves as a leading force in building, developing and defending the Fatherland while attending a dialogue with youngsters in Hanoi on October 15 to mark the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of the Vietnam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956–2026).

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and leaders of ministries and sectors at the dialogue with youngsters in Hanoi on October 15, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung urged young people to clearly understand their role and historic mission, take the lead in renewing their mindset, deepen their knowledge and strengthen their resolve so they can respond proactively to changing circumstances and make breakthroughs. Read full story

– President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, along with a high-level LPRP delegation in Hanoi on October 15.

The host hailed the significance of the Lao delegation’s official visit, which he considered a contribution to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries. Read full story

– Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu held talks with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15.

The two sides briefed each other on the situation within their respective Parties and countries, and held in-depth discussions on Vietnam–Laos relations. They agreed on directions and measures for further consolidating and developing ties between the two Parties and countries in a substantive and effective manner, meeting each country’s needs in the new period. Read full story

– Vietnam welcomes the US’s objective assessment of its positive results in combating human trafficking in recent years, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 15.

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press briefing in response to a reporter's question about Vietnam-related content in the US Department of State’s 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, which was released on October 9. Read full story

– Ten outstanding Vietnamese women were honoured for their contributions to agrifood systems and rural development at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15.

The event, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Representation in Vietnam, took place within the framework of the 2026 World Food Day Conference held by FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE). Read full story./.

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President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s top legislator welcomes Standing Member of LPRP Secretariat

NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.

Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass speaks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s Vietnam visit to advance bilateral ties

The visit is expected to further consolidate the bilateral relationship and advance cooperation in key areas, particularly trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, finance and sustainable development. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Days in France scheduled for October 24–30

Vietnam Days in France 2026 aim to showcase Vietnam’s distinctive culture, country and people to French and international audiences as well as the Vietnamese community in France, promoting an image of an identity-rich, dynamic, creative and internationally integrated Vietnam.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam elevates ties with Denmark, EU and Belgium: Spokeswoman

Vietnam and the EU officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President of the European Council António Costa’s visit to Vietnam in January 2026. Vietnam is the EU’s first comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the only ASEAN member with all cooperation pillars in place with the bloc.

President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin speaks at a press conference. (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Swiss President to pay official visit to Vietnam

President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Secretary-General of China’s Charhar Institute (Photo: VNA)

Legislative cooperation strengthens legal foundation for Vietnam-China ties: Expert

According to Zhang Jianguo, former Director-General of the Western Europe Department under the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the visit builds on the strategic momentum established at the meeting between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries in April 2026, while serving as an important activity for the two nations’ legislative bodies to advance the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the conference to launch the 2026–2035 national target programme on cultural and social development, rural development, and development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges swift implementation of national target programme, ensuring people are not kept waiting

Under the guiding principle of “coordinated policies – unified action”, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that people must be placed at the centre of the programme rather than treated merely as passive recipients of assistance. Integration must deliver substantive improvements, reduce fragmentation and duplication, and ensure that policies and tasks continue uninterrupted during the transition.

A memorial service and burial ceremony for the remains of 93 martyrs who fell in the fight to defend the northern border, held at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tuyen Quang province on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Memorial service held for 93 fallen soldiers in Tuyen Quang province

More than 4,000 officers and soldiers laid down their lives on the northern border, particularly at the Vi Xuyen–Ha Tuyen front in Tuyen Quang province. In the latest search and recovery operation, competent forces found 93 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in Thanh Thuy and Minh Tan communes and Binh Thuan ward, including 18 found individually and 75 in six mass graves.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man concludes his official visit to China (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese NA President concludes official visit to China

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