New impetus for sustainable development of Vietnam–China ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and China have agreed to strengthen strategic exchanges, enhance parliamentary cooperation and expand collaboration in key areas, creating fresh momentum for the stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said.

Talking to the media following National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to China, during which he co-chaired the second session of the Cooperation Committee of the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China (NPC), Trung highlighted the trip’s important and substantive outcomes in consolidating political trust, enhancing parliamentary cooperation and advancing Vietnam–China relations in a profound, stable and sustainable manner.

The visit, made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Zhao Leji, was the Vietnamese leader’s first to China in his capacity as NA President. It took place as the two countries enter a new development phase, with the Vietnamese NA beginning its 16th term and China implementing its 15th five-year plan for economic and social development.

The visit built on close high-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries and helped translate into action the important common perception reached during the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in April 2026, Trung said.

Strengthening political trust and parliamentary cooperation

The minister noted that the trip helped to further intensify high-level strategic exchanges, consolidate political trust and advance bilateral ties in the new period. Through talks and meetings, the two sides continued to reaffirm the high priority they give to bilateral relations. They underscored their commitment to properly implementing the top leaders’ common understandings, promoting breakthroughs in practical cooperation and elevating the Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, as well as the community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, to a higher level in the new era.

Chinese leaders also spoke highly of Vietnam’s theoretical and practical achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, according to the minister.

Trung highlighted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy and the significance of the bilateral legislative cooperation committee in translating high-level strategic orientations into policies and tangible results.

The second session of the committee marked further progress in institutionalising and deepening cooperation between the two legislative bodies. Discussions focused on shared priorities, including development strategy connectivity, science and technology, social governance and strengthening the social foundation of bilateral relations.

They also exchanged experience in legislation and policymaking and agreed to enhance coordination between specialised committees and relevant ministries, agencies and localities to implement the common perceptions and cooperation agreements.

He noted that China’s strong emphasis on the visit was reflected in its arrangements, including the participation of deputy chairpersons and all heads of specialised committees of the NPC in meetings and the cooperation committee session.

Expanding practical cooperation

The visit also produced concrete areas of consensus, particularly in sectors where Vietnam has strong demand and both countries have considerable cooperation potential.

The two sides agreed to maintain high-level contacts, increase strategic exchanges, make better use of strategic dialogue mechanisms and expand cooperation between key agencies.

They also agreed to enhance strategic infrastructure and economic connectivity, with priority given to railway links between the two countries, stronger border-gate cooperation, wider application of smart border-gate models and the development of cross-border economic cooperation zones.

Expanding market access for Vietnamese goods, including high-quality agricultural products, was another priority. Besides, they concurred in fostering new areas of cooperation, particularly science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, high-quality human resources training and the sharing of governance experience.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen the social foundation and a peaceful and stable environment for bilateral ties through more people-to-people exchanges, local-level cooperation, education and training, activities under the 2026–2027 Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year, efficient land border management, better control and settlement of differences, and the maintenance of stability and peace at sea, Trung said.

Turning agreements into concrete results

Looking ahead, the two sides have identified key tasks to build on the visit’s outcomes, particularly by translating the common perceptions reached by their top leaders and the agreements reached during the visit into specific cooperation programmes and projects.

Relevant agencies at all levels should maintain regular exchanges, identify priority tasks and coordinate implementation to ensure that commitments deliver tangible results, the minister said.

The parliamentary cooperation committee will continue to play an important role in deepening ties between the two legislative bodies. Cooperation among specialised committees is expected to become more regular and closely linked to practical needs.

In addition, the two legislatures will also focus on developing legal frameworks and strengthening supreme supervision to facilitate cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, trade, investment, science and technology, innovation and human resources training, bringing practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries.

Another tasks identified is to promote people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges, with parliamentary friendship groups, parliamentarians and local people-elected bodies playing a greater role in connecting communities and reflecting the cooperation needs of residents and businesses.

Greater attention will also be given to exchanges among young people, students, scholars and young entrepreneurs, alongside opportunities offered by the 2026–2027 Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year.

With the commitment of the two countries’ senior leaders and close coordination between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC, the outcomes of the visit are expected to contribute to each country’s development and further advance bilateral relations in a substantive, stable and sustainable manner, Trung said./.