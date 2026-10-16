Lam Dong enhances appeal to long-stay international tourists

Hanoi (VNA) - Market diversification, tailored tourism products, and improved service quality are helping Lam Dong province attract more international visitors, particularly those seeking extended stays.

In mid-October, coastal destinations across the province began welcoming winter tourists. At Po Sah Inu Tower, Bau Trang, and resorts along Mui Ne beach, visitors are enjoying sightseeing and tourism services, while accommodation bookings are rising ahead of the peak season of international tourism.

In Mui Ne ward, bookings have increased since early October. Tourism businesses said winter visitors typically stay for seven to 20 days, seeking not only beach holidays but also sports, local cuisine and cultural experiences, including kite surfing, jet skiing, stand-up paddleboarding and tours of fishing villages and traditional craft sites.

Although the peak season has only just begun, some accommodation providers have reported bookings of 40-60%. Occupancy is expected to rise in December, over Christmas, and in January as visitors ring in the New Year. While Russian and Ukrainian tourists previously accounted for a large share of Mui Ne’s international market, interest from Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany and France is growing this year.

Hotels and resorts are upgrading facilities, training staff and developing packages combining beach holidays with wellness services and seasonal activities to meet the market demand.

Nguyen Dang Tam, general manager of The Cliff Resort & Residences, said bookings have come in earlier this year than in 2025, with Germany and other high-spending European countries remaining important markets.

Alongside festive events, the resort is capitalising on the area’s warm, sunny climate by combining beach holidays with cultural experiences, local life and cuisine to meet the increasingly diverse needs of international tourists, he noted.

Tran Thi Ngoc Minh from Pandanus Resort said the resort organises weekly activities introducing Cham pottery and cuisine with local artisans, alongside tours to cultural destinations.

Local authorities are upgrading tourism infrastructure and services. Coastal destinations, including Hoa Thang, Phan Thiet, Tien Thanh and La Gi, are promoting local attractions and improving service quality to welcome international visitors.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, promotion efforts have expanded through digitalisation, international cooperation and participation in tourism events, including the Vietnam International Travel Mart Hanoi 2026 and the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2026. They also organised familiarisation trips for foreign delegations to explore their tourism products.

The province is developing tourism products linked to natural and cultural resources, festivals, traditional craft villages and OCOP products. Linked tours, weekend packages and night-time tourism in Da Lat, Phan Thiet, Mui Ne and other localities are also being expanded.

In the first nine months of 2026, Lam Dong welcomed more than 1.09 million international visitors, up 14.48% year on year. It aims to receive 1.58 million international arrivals this year, a rise of 22.77% from 2025.

To achieve this target, the province will step up promotion in key markets and reach out to potential markets in Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East./.

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