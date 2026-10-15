Ho Chi Minh City promotes tourism through immersive experiences

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on October 14 launched a tourism communications and promotion programme titled “Ho Chi Minh City – Vibrant in Every Experience”, linking destination branding with diverse tourism products, services and real-life experiences.



The programme focuses on several key initiatives, including standardising the city’s tourism brand identity, developing five key tourism product lines, applying digital platforms to support visitors throughout their journeys, connecting destinations through the “Ho Chi Minh City Check-in Journey – 360 Degrees of Vibrancy” campaign, organising experience-based activities with communications ambassadors, and presenting the Ho Chi Minh City Vibrant Award 2026. These initiatives aim to renew the way the city builds and promotes its tourism brand, creating a unified, distinctive and competitive image while showcasing the diversity of its destinations, products and visitor experiences.



The department stressed that effective tourism promotion must be grounded in the actual quality of destinations. Every promotional message should reflect the quality of products and services and the commitment of service providers, while positive visitor experiences help strengthen the city’s tourism reputation.



The programme is expected to better connect promotional activities with market development and brand building with improvements in destination quality. It also aims to enrich visitor experiences, encourage greater spending and increase tourism revenue, helping tourism become a higher-value economic sector and make a larger contribution to the city’s development.



Pham Huy Binh, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said innovation in tourism communications must go hand in hand with service quality improvements, with visitor satisfaction and trust serving as key measures of success.



He called on businesses, destination managers and partners to support the programme by offering quality products, meaningful promotions, clear information and attentive services.



Media organisations, communications ambassadors and content creators were also encouraged to showcase the city’s distinctive attractions through accurate information, engaging stories and useful travel guidance.



In the first nine months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 8.5 million international visitors and nearly 40 million domestic tourists, generating over 280 trillion VND (10.8 billion USD) in tourism revenue.



The city aims to attract 11 million international visitors and 50 million domestic holidaymakers and earn 330 trillion VND in tourism revenue in 2026./.

VNA