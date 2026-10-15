Ho Chi Minh City acute respiratory infections surge over 64%

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City recorded 34,664 acute respiratory infections in the first week of October, more than 64% above the previous four-week average, prompting health experts to warn of favourable conditions for viral spread and urge the public to adopt preventive measures.

The rise has been attributed to seasonal weather changes and students’ return to school, which together allow respiratory pathogens to spread quickly.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), influenza viruses are are among the fastest-rising pathogens, with 151 positive samples in a single week. Influenza A is the dominant strain, with A/H1N1pdm09 in 116 samples, or nearly 77%.

HCDC continues to run a citywide surveillance system for pathogens that cause acute respiratory infections. It collects samples at 29 healthcare facilities, including hospitals and regional medical stations, and closely monitors clusters of cases in the community.

Continuous analysis of case trends and virus strains lets the health sector flag risks early, forecast transmission and recommend interventions suited to actual conditions.

Older adults and those with underlying health conditions should take greater care, as they face a higher risk of severe illness and serious complications if infected.

Residents are advised to wash their hands regularly with clean water and soap. When coughing or sneezing, they should cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow to curb the spread of virus-laden respiratory droplets.

Those with symptoms suggestive of infection, such as fever, cough, sore throat or a runny nose, should wear a face mask, limit close contact with others and promptly seek medical advice and treatment.

An annual flu vaccination, in line with health authorities’ recommendations, is key to keeping immunity stronger and protecting individuals and families, particularly high-risk groups such as older adults and those with underlying health conditions./.

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