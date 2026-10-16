Int’l cooperation promoted in telecommunications, technology for security

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang met with Rita Mokbel, President and CEO of Ericsson Vietnam, in Hanoi on October 15, during which he called on Ericsson to share its technology development strategies and roadmaps, research experience and emerging trends, particularly technologies with potential applications in the security sector.



He urged the company to step up coordination with the Ministry of Public Security in researching, testing and developing solutions suited to Vietnam’s needs and practical conditions.



Speaking highly of Ericsson’s standing, technological capabilities and global experience as one of the world’s leading telecommunications groups, the minister noted that in recent years, Ericsson has undergone a major shift from a traditional telecommunications equipment supplier to a developer of intelligent connectivity platforms, focusing on 5G Advanced, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous networks, researching and developing 6G, and expanding the application of technology in industry, transport, healthcare and critical infrastructure.



The minister welcomed the positive cooperation between Ericsson and MobiFone in network infrastructure development, equipment and solution provision, and technical support, as well as the expansion of collaboration in 5G, cloud computing, AI and innovation.



Highlighting Vietnam’s focus on developing next-generation telecommunications networks, data centres and cloud computing, while ensuring secure and resilient digital infrastructure to support socio-economic development alongside national defence and security, the minister expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with leading partners such as Ericsson in research, technology transfer, human resources training and the development of advanced telecommunications solutions.



He emphasised the need to link research and technology application with training, human resources development and knowledge transfer, thereby gradually enhancing Vietnam’s capacity to research, operate and master technologies.



He proposed that Ericsson work with the ministry to develop specialised training programmes in 5G/6G, critical communications networks, cybersecurity and AI for ministry officials and relevant units, and expand cooperation with the ministry’s training institutions.



In addition, Quang called for stronger cooperation with the ministry in developing secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted communications during emergencies, incidents and natural disasters.



He also proposed studying solutions, technologies and transfer arrangements for the deployment of dedicated 5G mobile communications systems to serve law enforcement forces, meeting communications requirements in areas, locations and at events with specific security and safety needs.



Mokbel affirmed that Ericsson attached great importance to promoting cooperation in science and technology, digital transformation, AI and next-generation telecommunications in the Vietnamese market.



Sharing the minister’s proposed cooperation priorities, she pledged that Ericsson would continue to promote collaboration with the ministry in telecommunications, information security and safety, AI and digital capacity development, based on the potential and needs of both sides, thereby helping strengthen infrastructure capacity and advance digital transformation in Vietnam./.

VNA