Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 16

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 16

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Secretariat convened a nationwide conference in Hanoi on October 16 to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions from 14th CPV Central Committee’s fourth plenum.

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An overview of the conference at the central venue in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President To Lam attended and provided guidance at the event, which linked 40,074 venues online. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Commitee and President To Lam called for sound policies to be translated into tangible development outcomes at a nationwide conference in Hanoi on October 16.

The nationwide conference to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions of the 14th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum, hosted by the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, was connected online to more than 40,000 locations across the country. Read full story

- Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivered a keynote address at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Azerbaijan on October 15.

Xuan praised CICA’s more than three decades of progress in fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and trust among members, and safeguarding peace, stability and cooperation across Asia. Read full story

- All development aspirations must be realised through people, requiring a pool of talented individuals capable of formulating policies, mastering technology and implementing the country's key projects, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has stressed.

Tra made the remarks while presenting a report regarding Politburo Conclusion No. 105-KL/TW on attracting and utilising talent in key sectors to support rapid and sustainable national development at a nationwide conference in Hanoi on October 16 to study, disseminate and implement the resolutions of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s fourth plenum, on October 16 morning. Read full story

- Cooperation between the public security ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to deepen and become more practical and effective, with guidance from the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang told Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

During a reception for Vilay in Hanoi on October 15, Quang highly appreciated the Lao official’s important contributions to strengthening and developing cooperation between the two countries’ public security ministries. Read full story

- Vietnam completed 170 social and rental housing projects totalling 46,497 units in the first nine months of the year, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Construction’s Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management Ha Quang Hung told the ministry’s third-quarter press briefing in Hanoi on October 15.

The tally is 48% of the annual target and comprises 38,183 units for sale or rent-to-own and 8,314 rental units. Read full story

- The second Russian-Vietnamese people-to-people diplomacy forum continued in St. Petersburg, Russia, on October 15 with three thematic sessions and a plenary session, where participants put forward strategic proposals to inject fresh momentum into and deepen the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership in an increasingly multipolar world.

Participants engaged in open dialogue and frank discussions, with most agreeing that people-to-people diplomacy in the new era must address contemporary challenges, including sustainable economic development, security, information technology and digital transformation. Read full story

- Representatives of Asian consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City are joining the “Friendship journey – The city named after President Ho Chi Minh” programme in Con Dao special zone on October 15-16, marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being officially named after President Ho Chi Minh (1976-2026).

The programme, organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), also celebrates the success of the union's 7th National Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure. Read full story

- Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, received Andrew Cope, Nokia’s head of Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 15, calling for stronger cooperation in developing secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted communications during emergencies, incidents and natural disasters.

Quang spoke highly of Nokia’s standing and capabilities as one of the world’s leading telecommunications technology groups, with extensive experience in researching, developing and deploying advanced telecommunications network solutions, particularly in 5G, core networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) applications in telecommunications, and secure and reliable digital infrastructure./. Read full story




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