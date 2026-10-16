Vietnam seeks deeper telecommunications technology cooperation with Nokia

​Hanoi (VNA) - Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, received Andrew Cope, Nokia’s head of Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 15, calling for stronger cooperation in developing secure and resilient telecommunications infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted communications during emergencies, incidents and natural disasters.

Quang spoke highly of Nokia’s standing and capabilities as one of the world’s leading telecommunications technology groups, with extensive experience in researching, developing and deploying advanced telecommunications network solutions, particularly in 5G, core networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) applications in telecommunications, and secure and reliable digital infrastructure.

These areas are of significant importance to digital transformation, the modernisation of communications infrastructure, and efforts to enhance public security and safety capabilities in many countries worldwide, he said.

Highlighting the Vietnamese Party and State’s policy of developing modern telecommunications and digital infrastructure to meet socio-economic development requirements while ensuring national defence and security, Quang stressed that Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with leading partners such as Nokia in technology research and transfer, human resource training, and the development of advanced telecommunications solutions.

Building on Nokia’s strengths and the Ministry of Public Security’s practical needs, he called on the group to step up the exchange of experience, knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and joint research and development in advanced technologies, including 5G-Advanced, 6G, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and autonomous networks, thereby enhancing Vietnam’s technological self-reliance and developing a highly skilled workforce.

He suggested that the two sides promote cooperation in researching, developing and transferring advanced technologies to support public security and order maintenance, as well as the ministry’s professional operations, particularly in next-generation telecommunications, AI, data analytics and cybersecurity. They were also encouraged to coordinate in providing consultancy on the establishment of research, development and innovation centres, connecting international experts, and advancing cooperation programmes aligned with their respective development orientations.

He proposed studying solutions, technologies and technology transfer options for deploying dedicated 5G mobile communications systems to support law enforcement operations and meet communications requirements in areas and locations, as well as at events, with specific security and safety needs.

The minister also underscored the importance of cooperation in training and developing highly qualified human resources through workshops, training courses, specialised programmes, expert exchanges, and knowledge and technology transfer in data, AI, high-performance computing (HPC) centres and emerging technologies.

These activities would gradually strengthen the capacity of ministry officers and personnel to research, adopt, operate and master technologies, he said.

For his part, Cope shared information about Nokia’s technological strengths and its development orientations in Vietnam and the wider Asia-Pacific market in the coming period.

Agreeing with the minister’s assessments and proposed cooperation priorities, Cope affirmed that Nokia values opportunities to work with the Ministry of Public Security and stands ready to strengthen exchanges, share experience and introduce technological solutions tailored to practical needs.

Nokia would also coordinate with the ministry to explore potential cooperation in areas of mutual interest, he said./.

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