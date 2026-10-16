Business

Reference exchange rate falls 5 VND on October 16

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,637 VND/USD on October 16, 2026. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,637 VND/USD on October 16, 2026. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,637 VND/USD on October 16, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,919 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,355 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also decreased compared with the October 15 trading session.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,680 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,060 VND/USD, both falling 30 VND./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #commercial banks #USD/VND exchange rate
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Loading and unloading steel products at Hoang Dieu–Chua Ve Port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong city seeks to boost inland waterway transport

According to the Hai Phong Maritime Administration, inland waterways carry coal, agricultural products, ores, stone, cement and other bulk cargoes, helping ease pressure on roads, particularly those connecting seaports and industrial parks.

Speakers at the conference (from left): AVPI Advisory Board Chair Dr Le Thu Huong, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird, and Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thanh Tung. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia turn momentum into practical cooperation

Vietnam and Australia should focus on promoting two-way investment, expanding cooperation linked to APEC 2027 and making better use of people-to-people connections. Vietnam needs capital, skills, technology, infrastructure, and energy transition expertise - areas where Australia could offer valuable support.

The interface of the National E-Procurement System. (Photo: muasamcong.mpi.gov.vn)

Vietnam to move PPP bidding online from 2027

From January 1, 2027, PPP project proposals must be submitted through the National E-Procurement System. From September 1, 2027, investor selection for PPP projects tendered through open bidding will move fully online.

An automated robot-based production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

EuroCham: Business Confidence Index in Vietnam remains high at 78.3 in Q3

The survey found that 64% of respondents described their current business conditions as good or very good, while 28% maintained a neutral or cautious outlook, reflecting a wait-and-see attitude as international demand remains flat and businesses look for policy momentum to translate into faster procedures and more predictable outcomes.

Workers manufacture handheld power tools at the Keystone Electrical Vietnam factory in Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park, Thai Thuy commune, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to turn FDI inflows into domestic value added

Vietnam is shifting its FDI attraction strategy from expanding investment volumes to prioritising capital inflows that brings technology, knowledge, modern management practices and stronger links with domestic businesses, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), chips and renewable energy.

At Yadea Vietnam’s smart manufacturing plant in Tan Hung Industrial Park, Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ties FDI incentives to local supplier commitments

Incentives will increasingly hinge on investors’ performance and commitments, not just on landing projects. Key commitments include transferring technology to Vietnamese firms, training workers, providing technical support and opening FDI supply chains to domestic companies.

Green SM has launched all-electric taxi service in the US. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Green SM launches all-electric taxi service in US

The move brings Green SM into one of the world’s most dynamic and demanding markets. It also marks another step in the international expansion of the Vietnamese mobility brand, following its rapid growth across markets in Asia and Europe.

An overview of the meeting between IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens financial cooperation at IMF-World Bank annual meetings

The Vietnamese Governor underscored the complementary roles of global and regional financial cooperation mechanisms, including the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) and the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO). He also highlighted the importance of technical assistance in fintech, digital transformation, cybersecurity and risk management.

Representatives of the organising committee at the opening ceremony of the fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia trade expo promotes bilateral economic cooperation

The Vietnam-Cambodia Business Networking and Product Promotion Exposition has become a key trade promotion event, creating business and investment opportunities while strengthening mutual understanding and trust between the two countries’ armies, people and enterprises.