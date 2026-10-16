Politics

Top leader's visit to make Vietnam-Denmark ties more substantive, effective

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse's upcoming state visit to Denmark is expected to generate fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation, elevating ties to a new level and making them increasingly comprehensive and effective.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse's upcoming state visit to Denmark is expected to generate fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation, elevating ties to a new level and making them increasingly comprehensive and effective.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh, the October 19-21 visit, made at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, will be the first state visit to Denmark by a Vietnamese Party General Secretary and the only state visit Denmark will host in 2026. Taking place as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the visit comes amid increasingly extensive, substantive and effective bilateral cooperation.

It will mark a historic milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting the strategic vision, political resolve and mutual trust of the two countries' leaders, while providing fresh impetus for ties to reach new heights, he said.

First, the visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the political and diplomatic foundations built over more than five decades. Having been among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam in 1971, Denmark has become one of Vietnam's important partners in Europe. Bilateral ties have continued to expand, with a Comprehensive Partnership established in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Building on this foundation, the visit will help shape major orientations for bilateral cooperation in a new phase of development.

Second, it is expected to give a strong boost to economic, trade, investment, science and technology, and innovation cooperation, in line with each country's development priorities and needs.

The ambassador said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development, focusing on a growth model driven by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, alongside green transition and sustainable development. These are also areas in which Denmark has considerable strengths.

The two countries have complementary potential and opportunities to expand cooperation beyond experience and policy sharing to investment, research and technological development, high-quality human resource training, and the development of new products, solutions and growth drivers, he added.

Third, the visit will help strengthen coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Both countries share a vision of a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous world built on respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, the promotion of multilateralism and stronger international cooperation to address common challenges.

This provides an important basis for further dialogue and coordination at multilateral mechanisms, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in their respective regions and worldwide.

The visit will reaffirm the growing importance of Vietnam-Denmark relations in both countries' foreign policies, Thanh said./.

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