Society

Vietnam calls for full peace in Middle East

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, step up diplomacy and mediation, and fully deliver on commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) - Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), voiced profound concern over the situation in the Middle East, particularly the growing interconnection among crises in the region, during an open debate of the UN Security Council in New York on October 15.

Citing Vietnam’s “500-day-and-night campaign” and the search for, recovery and burial of the remains of 731 Vietnamese martyrs in Ho Chi Minh City, he stressed that war does not end when the guns fall silent, but leaves wounds that persist across generations, making the path to reconciliation, healing and rebuilding trust longer and harder.

This is not only a lesson from Vietnam’s history but also a reality unfolding in the Middle East, he said. He called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, step up diplomacy and mediation, and fully deliver on commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. He also called for ensuring the legitimate rights and aspirations of Palestinians in the process of stabilising and rebuilding Gaza, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Other points in his list are maritime security and safety in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea; compliance with international humanitarian law; protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and civilian infrastructure; and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

On the occasion, he reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on supporting Palestinians’ right to self-determination, Palestine’s full UN membership, and a two-State solution: an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace with Israel.

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis chaired the debate on behalf of Greece, which holds the UN Security Council presidency for October 2026.

Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Acting Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process, along with representatives of nearly 70 UN member states, attended the event./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #UN Security Council #1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains steadfast in principles, flexible in implementing foreign policy in Middle East

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel will continue to place economic and science-technology diplomacy at the centre of its activities, while promoting Party-to-Party and people-to-people diplomacy to strengthen the political and social foundation for bilateral relations. These efforts will contribute to further developing Vietnam-Israel ties in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, matching the potential and aspirations of both countries.

See more

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri offers incense at the Can Tho city Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho: 120 sets of martyrs’ remains reburied

The remains were recovered in Dong Phuoc and Thoi Lai communes by a temporary search and recovery team under the Can Tho Military Command and Team K90 of the Political Department of Military Region 9.

Veterans and local residents gather to pay their respects as a convoy carrying the remains of 93 fallen soldiers passes through March 26 Square in Ha Giang 1 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Remains of 93 martyrs reburied in Tuyen Quang

Residents stopped work and gathered quietly along both sides of the road leading to the cemetery. Veterans stood at attention and saluted, elderly people clasped their hands in reverence, and children held up the national flag.

Civil servants at the Dong Xoai ward Public Administration Service Centre handle administrative procedures for local residents. (Photo: VNA)

AI, robots drive administrative reform in Dong Xoai

The Public Administration Service Centre of Dong Xoai ward, Dong Nai city, has introduced reception robots and AI-powered chatbots and voicebots to accelerate administrative reform and build a digital government.

Khanh Hoa will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM). (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa prepares for APEC Year 2027

The central province will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM).

The dining scene in Vietnam is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling. (Photo Courtesy of Marriott International)

Local flavours shape Vietnam’s evolving dining scene

Chefs and industry experts say the dining scene is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling, contemporary techniques and distinctive settings combining to give Vietnamese food new expressions.

Delegates to the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youth on startups, innovation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15, focusing on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right), former President Nguyen Minh Triet (left), incumbent and former officials, along with local residents attend the ceremony held Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 to commemorate and rebury the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial service held for 731 fallen soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City

From June 23 to October 5, Team K74 and other forces recovered 731 sets of martyrs’ remains from the park. Biological samples and DNA samples collected from relatives of unidentified fallen soldiers are being analysed and stored in the national gene bank to support identification efforts.

Co To island viewed from above. (Photo: VNA)

Green agriculture on the green island of Co To

To support this economic spearhead, the Co To special zone, Quang Ninh city, is promoting green, clean and sustainable production, linking agricultural activities with resource conservation, environmental protection and landscape preservation.