Politics

Vietnam, Norway promote multifaceted cooperation

Hang welcomed Bergmål’s first visit to Vietnam, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Norway. She expressed her satisfaction with the positive development of the bilateral ties, underpinned by political trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astrid Bergmål in Hanoi on October 16. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astrid Bergmål in Hanoi on October 16. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang received State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astrid Bergmål on October 16, on the occasion of her working visit to Vietnam and participation in the signing ceremony of a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states.

The meeting took place as the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (November 25, 1971–2026).

Hang welcomed Bergmål’s first visit to Vietnam, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Norway. She expressed her satisfaction with the positive development of the bilateral ties, underpinned by political trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

To further deepen relations, the Vietnamese official proposed stepping up exchanges at all levels, particularly at the high one, through various channels, and coordinating the organisation of deputy-ministerial-level political consultations.

Regarding economic cooperation, Hang commended Norway and other EFTA member states for their contributions to concluding negotiations on the Vietnam-EFTA FTA after 14 years and 21 formal rounds of talks. She called on the parties to swiftly complete ratification procedures and make thorough preparations for implementation, facilitating business cooperation and market access.

Welcoming the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the Green Strategic Partnership in April, Hang noted that the partnership and the FTA will serve as complementary drivers of bilateral cooperation. She encouraged Norway to share expertise in marine spatial planning, maritime transport, shipbuilding, seaports, logistics infrastructure and high-tech aquaculture, while urging Norwegian businesses, investment funds and financial institutions to expand their presence in Vietnam, support renewable energy development and advance the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Hang also appreciated Norway’s contributions to relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to continue serving as a bridge in promoting the ASEAN-Norway Sectoral Dialogue Partnership. She thanked the Norwegian Government for supporting the Vietnamese community in settling down, integrating into and making positive contributions to local society, expressing her hope that it will continue helping the community strengthen people-to-people ties.

For her part, Bergmål shared Hang’s assessment, and shared Norway’s wish to expand collaboration with global partners amid global economic uncertainties, with Vietnam being its priority and important partner.

She said the FTA will improve market access for goods and services and enhance business stability and predictability, creating a foundation for long-term cooperation.

The official also highlighted opportunities under the Green Strategic Partnership to promote knowledge and technology sharing in marine management, sustainable aquaculture, green shipping and circular economy, alongside stronger energy cooperation towards green transition and carbon neutrality.

Regarding cooperation with ASEAN, Bergmål agreed that the two sides should coordinate closely to effectively implement ASEAN-Norway practical cooperation for 2026-2030, with priorities including blue economy, energy transition, sustainable development, connectivity and innovation.

Both sides agreed to enhance coordination between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and support each other at regional and international forums, including the United Nations, in promoting free trade, respect for international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang #State Secretary Astrid Bergmål #Vietnam-Norway relations Norway
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