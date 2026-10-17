16th National Assembly commences second session

Hanoi (VNA) – The second session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) opened at the Dien Hong Hall of the NA House in Hanoi on October 17 morning.



The opening sitting was broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV1) and Voice of Vietnam (VOV1) for voters and people nationwide to follow.



Prior to the opening, leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with NA deputies, laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. A preparatory session was held the same morning.



The parliament’s second session is scheduled to last until November 21. It is divided into two phases, with the first from October 17 to November 14, and the second from November 20 to 21. It is set to span 28 days, including six Saturdays and one Sunday.



From November 15 to 19, the legislative body will take a recess to allow NA committees, the Government, and relevant agencies to review, incorporate feedback, and finalise draft laws and resolutions.



During this session, the NA will consider and vote on 43 draft laws and resolutions, including key pieces of legislation such as the Penal Code (amended), the Criminal Procedure Code (amended), the Land Law (amended), the Real Estate Business Law (amended), the Housing Law (amended), a resolution on the implementation of the amended Penal Code, and a resolution on the implementation of the amended Criminal Procedure Code.



Four other draft laws will also come under discussion, including the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Code, the Food Safety Law (amended), the Law on Commodity Derivatives Trading, and the Law on Cultural Industry Development.



At the second session, the legislature will review and make decisions on various socio-economic, financial, and budgetary matters.



Specifically, lawmakers will look into a report on the implementation of the 2026 socio-economic development plan, adopt the 2027 socio-economic development plan, review the 2026 state budget performance, and approve the state budget plan and the central budget allocation scheme for next year. They will also assess the implementation of the 2026 public investment plan and consider a proposed plan for 2027 while approving the final accounts of the 2025 state budget.



Regarding supervisory activities and other major issues, the NA will deliberate on a summary report on voters and citizens’ opinions and petitions submitted to the second session; discuss reports on the supervision of voter petition settlement, public reception, complaint handling, and the resolution of citizen denunciations; and conduct question-and-answer (Q&A) sessions.



In addition, the NA is expected to consider and pass a resolution on concluding the implementation of objectives set out in Resolution No. 38/2004/QH11 and Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13, marking the completion of the Ho Chi Minh Highway investment project. The investment policy for the national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period will also be considered and decided./.

VNA