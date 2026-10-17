Politics

Vietnam-EU, Belgium ties poised for new heights

The upcoming official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam aims to strengthen political trust, deepen ties and translate high-level commitments into concrete action, laying the groundwork for a new phase in relations with both partners.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union Nguyen Huong Tra speaks in an interview with the VNA. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union Nguyen Huong Tra speaks in an interview with the VNA. (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) - The upcoming official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation underscore the importance of the EU and Belgium in Vietnam’s overall foreign policy and international integration strategy, a diplomat has said.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Brussels, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the EU Nguyen Huong Tra said the visits aim to strengthen political trust, deepen ties and translate high-level commitments into concrete action, laying the groundwork for a new phase in relations with both partners.

Vietnam-EU relations are at their strongest point, she noted, highlighting the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership during European Council President Antonio Costa's visit to Vietnam following the successful 14th National Party Congress. The move made Vietnam the first Southeast Asian country to establish the EU's highest-level partnership framework, building on more than three decades of cooperation across multiple areas.

Political trust has continued to strengthen through high-level exchanges and contacts. Vietnam remains the EU's largest trading partner within ASEAN, while the EU is one of Vietnam's four largest trading partners. Their shared commitment to international law, the role of the United Nations and multilateral institutions, and trade liberalisation provides a solid foundation for closer ties, the ambassador said.

Despite these positive developments, considerable potential remains untapped. Both sides need to implement existing agreements and commitments more effectively and leverage their respective strengths to enhance complementarity. Vietnam seeks to expand cooperation with the EU in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while aiming to play a greater role in connecting the EU with ASEAN and its member states.

Amid a complex international landscape, countries and major economic-political hubs are seeking new drivers of growth, greater resilience and a peaceful, stable environment for development, the diplomat said.

Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation are therefore becoming increasingly important areas of cooperation between Vietnam and the EU, Tra, calling for greater efforts to implement existing agreements more effectively, including the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The ambassador also highlighted opportunities for closer coordination in addressing global challenges, including climate change, energy and green transitions, sustainable supply chains and cybersecurity.

She stressed that political commitment alone would not ensure tangible benefits for people and businesses. Effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, greater engagement by businesses, local authorities and communities, and innovative approaches to mobilising resources would be essential to achieving practical results.

Regarding Belgium, the ambassador identified science and technology and high-quality human resource training as promising areas for expanded cooperation, given Belgium's strengths and Vietnam's development needs. Logistics, seaports and strategic infrastructure development also offer significant potential to generate wider economic benefits for both countries.

Building on the strategic partnership in agriculture established in 2018, the two sides could broaden cooperation into green agriculture, smart farming and climate-resilient agriculture.

Multilateral cooperation also offers further opportunities, as both countries participate in numerous international organisations and frameworks, including the UN, the International Organisation of La Francophonie and ASEAN-EU mechanisms. Their shared commitment to multilateralism and international law provides a favourable basis for stronger coordination./.

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