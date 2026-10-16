Politics

Laos’ senior Party official concludes official visit to Vietnam

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders welcomed the visit, describing it as significant as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party congress resolutions and high-level agreements, and seeking to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong left Hanoi on October 16 afternoon, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Cam Tu.

During the visit, Vilay and the high-ranking Lao delegation laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and paid tribute to Vietnamese heroes and martyrs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received the Lao official, who also had meetings with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

The Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat hosted an official welcome ceremony, talks and a banquet in honour of the Lao guest. On the occasion, the two sides witnessed the exchange of a cooperation document between the offices of the two countries’ Party Central Committees.

During the meetings and talks, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders welcomed the visit, describing it as significant as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party congress resolutions and high-level agreements, and seeking to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The Vietnamese leaders warmly congratulated the LPRP on its achievements, particularly the implementation of the resolution of its 12th National Congress during the first nine months of 2026, and the election of National Assembly President and Prime Minister of Laos.

They reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to and gives the highest priority to consolidating and developing bilateral ties. The relationship is of special significance and has been painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, becoming an invaluable common asset of the two nations.

The hosts also highlighted the longstanding tradition of Vietnam and Laos standing side by side, sharing difficulties and supporting each other in the past struggle for national independence and in today's national construction and development.

For his part, Vilay expressed his pleasure at making his first official visit to Vietnam in his new capacity; congratulated Vietnam on its important achievements; and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietnam will continue to record further progress across all fields.

The two sides briefed each other on the situation in their respective Parties and countries, held extensive discussions on bilateral relations, and agreed on orientations and measures to deepen cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner to meet each country’s requirements in the new period.

As part of the visit, the Lao official also met with Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, and Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee. He also visited Hanoi’s neighbouring city of Bac Ninh./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vilay Lakhamphong #Lao People’s Revolutionary Party #Vietnam-Laos relations Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong at their meeting on October 14 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam gives top priority to relations with Laos: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam's strong support for Laos' renewal, nation-building and development, expressing its desire to work with Laos to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions, strengthen economic ties and infrastructure connectivity, and promote practical cooperation projects that benefit the people of both countries.

See more

The Vietnamese delegation meet with Desmond Choo, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister of State for Defence, and Singaporean MP Lee Hong Chuang. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore promote cooperation through Party-to-Party channel

Nguyen Long Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the committee, praised Singapore’s experience in personnel training, green transition, digital transformation and economic development, saying these offer valuable lessons for Vietnam.

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EU ties set for new heights with concrete, practical outcomes: Ambassador

The upcoming official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide a chance for the two sides to bring bilateral ties to a new height, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s upcoming trip to lift ties with Denmark, EU, Belgium: Deputy FM

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium is expected to open new opportunities to strengthen the development capacity and strategic autonomy of Vietnam and its partners, delivering tangible benefits to citizens and businesses and contributing to peace, cooperation and sustainable development in both regions and globally.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Public Security receives Lao Party official

Cooperation between the public security ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to deepen and become more practical and effective, with guidance from the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, said Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Commitee and President To Lam speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Right policies must translate into tangible development capacity: Top leader

The Party Central Committee’s decisions require changes in thinking and coordinated reforms in Party building, leadership methods and personnel work. Right policies must translate into tangible development capacity, demonstrated through the operational effectiveness of the political system, the economy’s competitiveness and improvements in people’s lives.

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

Vietnamese leaders' meetings with Politburo Member and Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong, PM Le Minh Hung's dialogue with the youth, and 10 outstanding Vietnamese women honoured by FAO are among news highlights on October 15 evening.

Representatives of Asian consulates in Ho Chi Minh City attend the inauguration of the Friendship Garden in Con Dao. (Photo: VNA)

Asian consulates join friendship journey to Con Dao

the “Friendship journey – The city named after President Ho Chi Minh” programme is expected to lay the groundwork for stronger people-to-people diplomacy between Ho Chi Minh City and foreign partners, contributing to Vietnam’s relations with other countries and to regional peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s top legislator welcomes Standing Member of LPRP Secretariat

NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.