Laos’ senior Party official concludes official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong left Hanoi on October 16 afternoon, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Cam Tu.



During the visit, Vilay and the high-ranking Lao delegation laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and paid tribute to Vietnamese heroes and martyrs.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received the Lao official, who also had meetings with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.



The Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat hosted an official welcome ceremony, talks and a banquet in honour of the Lao guest. On the occasion, the two sides witnessed the exchange of a cooperation document between the offices of the two countries’ Party Central Committees.



During the meetings and talks, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders welcomed the visit, describing it as significant as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party congress resolutions and high-level agreements, and seeking to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.



The Vietnamese leaders warmly congratulated the LPRP on its achievements, particularly the implementation of the resolution of its 12th National Congress during the first nine months of 2026, and the election of National Assembly President and Prime Minister of Laos.



They reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently attaches great importance to and gives the highest priority to consolidating and developing bilateral ties. The relationship is of special significance and has been painstakingly nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, becoming an invaluable common asset of the two nations.



The hosts also highlighted the longstanding tradition of Vietnam and Laos standing side by side, sharing difficulties and supporting each other in the past struggle for national independence and in today's national construction and development.



For his part, Vilay expressed his pleasure at making his first official visit to Vietnam in his new capacity; congratulated Vietnam on its important achievements; and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, Vietnam will continue to record further progress across all fields.



The two sides briefed each other on the situation in their respective Parties and countries, held extensive discussions on bilateral relations, and agreed on orientations and measures to deepen cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner to meet each country’s requirements in the new period.



As part of the visit, the Lao official also met with Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, and Tran Duc Thang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee. He also visited Hanoi’s neighbouring city of Bac Ninh./.

VNA