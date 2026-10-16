Politics

Vietnam, Singapore promote cooperation through Party-to-Party channel

Nguyen Long Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the committee, praised Singapore’s experience in personnel training, green transition, digital transformation and economic development, saying these offer valuable lessons for Vietnam.

The Vietnamese delegation meet with Desmond Choo, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister of State for Defence, and Singaporean MP Lee Hong Chuang. (Photo published by VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation meet with Desmond Choo, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister of State for Defence, and Singaporean MP Lee Hong Chuang. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, led by Nguyen Long Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the committee, visited Singapore from October 12 to 16 as part of its 2026 external relations programme.

During the visit, the delegation held working sessions with Desmond Choo, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister of State for Defence, and Singaporean MP Lee Hong Chuang. It also visited the PAP headquarters, Nanyang Technological University, the Chandler Institute of Governance, the Vietnamese Embassy and several economic and digital transformation facilities.

PAP leaders and Singaporean officials welcomed the visit, saying it would help strengthen ties between the two parties and countries.

Choo highlighted the outcomes of the official visit to Singapore in August by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, who co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue. He emphasised the need to transform plans for cooperation discussed by both sides into tangible outcomes.

He called for practical cooperation programmes based on mutual understanding and co-creation to implement high-level commitments and agreements.

Singaporean leaders congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in recent years, particularly in political system restructuring, economic growth, infrastructure development and human resources improvement. They affirmed that Singapore regarded Vietnam as one of its leading regional partners and expressed confidence in the country's prospects for further enhancing its international standing.

For his part, Hai expressed satisfaction with the development of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflected in exchanges and visits by senior leaders. He praised Singapore’s experience in personnel training, green transition, digital transformation and economic development, saying these offer valuable lessons for Vietnam.

He reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam attached great importance to relations with the PAP and Singapore, calling for effective implementation of agreements reached by senior leaders as well as full use of existing cooperation mechanisms.

Hai said Vietnamese agencies are proposing cooperation programmes and initiatives in personnel training, Party-to-Party exchanges and other areas to follow up on the outcomes of the August visit. He called on Singapore to advance agreed areas of cooperation and fulfil high-level commitments, further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both countries' people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He also briefed the Singaporean side on Vietnam’s achievements over more than 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and its efforts to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of CPV and related resolutions adopted at the 2nd, 3rd and 4th plenums of the 14th Party Central Committee and the Politburo's new strategic resolutions.

The two sides exchanged views on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and its application in Party building, as well as human resources development and the training, management and evaluation of officials and Party members. They also shared experience in organising and operating Party advisory and support agencies.

Both sides pledged to further strengthen Party-to-Party ties through cooperation and exchanges of experience in Party building, training of management cadres, scientific and technological innovation, and digital transformation./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Singapore #Party-to-Party relations #Communist Party of Vietnam #People’s Action Party Singapore Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

National Party Congress

Related News

The meeting between Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) Vu Thi Chan Phuong and Lim Tuang Lee, Assistant Managing Director of the Capital Markets Group under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in Hanoi on September 30 (Photo: SSC)

Vietnam, Singapore step up capital market connectivity

A Vietnamese official suggested exchanges, businesses and intermediaries from the two countries strengthen connections and gradually establish an ecosystem supporting the issuance and listing of depositary receipt (DR) products.

A discussion at the first Regional Student Talent Exchange Programme hosted by the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) from September 23 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore expand cooperation in semiconductor workforce training

The two countries can complement each other and work closely together to develop human resources, SSIA Executive Director Ang Wee Seng said, stressing that the workforce must be able to adapt and reskill as technology evolves, particularly as advanced manufacturing moves towards AI-supported smart manufacturing.

At the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore seek to make technology a strategic cooperation pillar

The Joint Statement on the Technology Connectivity Strategy issued after the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue reaffirmed the shared interest in deepening cooperation in science and technology, innovation, connectivity and the digital economy. The two sides shared a vision of making Vietnam and Singapore leading strategic technology partners in Southeast Asia, with both countries becoming more technologically self-reliant through cooperation and connectivity.

See more

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EU ties set for new heights with concrete, practical outcomes: Ambassador

The upcoming official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide a chance for the two sides to bring bilateral ties to a new height, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s upcoming trip to lift ties with Denmark, EU, Belgium: Deputy FM

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium is expected to open new opportunities to strengthen the development capacity and strategic autonomy of Vietnam and its partners, delivering tangible benefits to citizens and businesses and contributing to peace, cooperation and sustainable development in both regions and globally.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Public Security receives Lao Party official

Cooperation between the public security ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to deepen and become more practical and effective, with guidance from the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, said Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Commitee and President To Lam speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Right policies must translate into tangible development capacity: Top leader

The Party Central Committee’s decisions require changes in thinking and coordinated reforms in Party building, leadership methods and personnel work. Right policies must translate into tangible development capacity, demonstrated through the operational effectiveness of the political system, the economy’s competitiveness and improvements in people’s lives.

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

Vietnamese leaders' meetings with Politburo Member and Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong, PM Le Minh Hung's dialogue with the youth, and 10 outstanding Vietnamese women honoured by FAO are among news highlights on October 15 evening.

Representatives of Asian consulates in Ho Chi Minh City attend the inauguration of the Friendship Garden in Con Dao. (Photo: VNA)

Asian consulates join friendship journey to Con Dao

the “Friendship journey – The city named after President Ho Chi Minh” programme is expected to lay the groundwork for stronger people-to-people diplomacy between Ho Chi Minh City and foreign partners, contributing to Vietnam’s relations with other countries and to regional peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s top legislator welcomes Standing Member of LPRP Secretariat

NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.