Vietnam, Singapore promote cooperation through Party-to-Party channel

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, led by Nguyen Long Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the committee, visited Singapore from October 12 to 16 as part of its 2026 external relations programme.



During the visit, the delegation held working sessions with Desmond Choo, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister of State for Defence, and Singaporean MP Lee Hong Chuang. It also visited the PAP headquarters, Nanyang Technological University, the Chandler Institute of Governance, the Vietnamese Embassy and several economic and digital transformation facilities.



PAP leaders and Singaporean officials welcomed the visit, saying it would help strengthen ties between the two parties and countries.



Choo highlighted the outcomes of the official visit to Singapore in August by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, who co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue. He emphasised the need to transform plans for cooperation discussed by both sides into tangible outcomes.



He called for practical cooperation programmes based on mutual understanding and co-creation to implement high-level commitments and agreements.



Singaporean leaders congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in recent years, particularly in political system restructuring, economic growth, infrastructure development and human resources improvement. They affirmed that Singapore regarded Vietnam as one of its leading regional partners and expressed confidence in the country's prospects for further enhancing its international standing.



For his part, Hai expressed satisfaction with the development of the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflected in exchanges and visits by senior leaders. He praised Singapore’s experience in personnel training, green transition, digital transformation and economic development, saying these offer valuable lessons for Vietnam.



He reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam attached great importance to relations with the PAP and Singapore, calling for effective implementation of agreements reached by senior leaders as well as full use of existing cooperation mechanisms.



Hai said Vietnamese agencies are proposing cooperation programmes and initiatives in personnel training, Party-to-Party exchanges and other areas to follow up on the outcomes of the August visit. He called on Singapore to advance agreed areas of cooperation and fulfil high-level commitments, further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both countries' people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



He also briefed the Singaporean side on Vietnam’s achievements over more than 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and its efforts to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of CPV and related resolutions adopted at the 2nd, 3rd and 4th plenums of the 14th Party Central Committee and the Politburo's new strategic resolutions.



The two sides exchanged views on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and its application in Party building, as well as human resources development and the training, management and evaluation of officials and Party members. They also shared experience in organising and operating Party advisory and support agencies.



Both sides pledged to further strengthen Party-to-Party ties through cooperation and exchanges of experience in Party building, training of management cadres, scientific and technological innovation, and digital transformation./.

VNA