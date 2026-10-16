Nghe An seeks stronger tech, clean energy ties with RoK

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation from Nghe An province held an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15 to explore opportunities for cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in green industry, clean energy, the digital economy, tourism and high-quality human resources.



The event, held as part of the delegation's working visit to the RoK from October 12 to 17, attracted around 100 participants, including Vietnamese diplomats, representatives of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), major corporations such as SK Group, business associations, local authorities and investors from both countries.



Addressing the conference, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho welcomed the initiative, noting that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries is opening up greater opportunities for cooperation in the high-tech sector, energy, digital transformation and human resources training.



He described Nghe An, the birthplace of President Ho Chi Minh, as a province with an important position in the north-central region, abundant human resources and considerable development potential. He pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in the RoK will support businesses and facilitate partnerships.



Nguyen Khac Than, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial delegation to the National Assembly, highlighted Nghe An's comprehensive development potential, from its central position in the north-central region, its multimodal transport infrastructure, including road and rail networks, Cua Lo deep-water port and Vinh International Airport, as well as its rich human resources with a population of around 3.8 million and strong vocational training system.



He affirmed the province's commitment to providing a fair and favourable investment environment, preparing cleared land in the expanded Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring clean energy infrastructure for investment projects.



During discussions, Korean partners showed interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) incentives, carbon market mechanisms, emissions reduction policies and access to renewable electricity through direct power purchase agreements (DPPAs).

Hoang Thinh Dat Joint Stock Company and the Global E-Mobility Association Network (GEAN) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

They also explored the advantages of locating factories in industrial parks integrated with clean energy to meet global sustainability standards. Manufacturers of heavy machinery and energy equipment, whose products weigh between 500 and 3,000 tonnes, stressed the need for specialised logistics infrastructure and direct port connectivity.



Other discussions covered ESG and artificial intelligence training at local universities and colleges, as well as investment links in the defence industry for small- and medium-sized enterprises. Addressing investors' concerns, Bui Thanh An, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and other officials said Nghe An is working to complete the Cua Lo deep-water port project, upgrade Vinh International Airport and promote a direct air route between Vinh and the RoK.



They identified Dong Hoi Industrial Park and areas surrounding specialised ports as suitable locations for heavy engineering and oversized energy equipment projects.Nghe An has clean energy potential exceeding 4,500 MW from hydropower, wind and solar power, alongside the 1,500 MW Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) project being developed by an SK Group joint venture, provincial representatives said.



In education and defence industry cooperation, they highlighted the partnership between Vinh University and SeoulTech, pledging to coordinate with central authorities to facilitate connections when Korean businesses put forward specific proposals.



At the conference, Hoang Thinh Dat JSC signed a cooperation agreement with the Global E-Mobility Association Network (GEAN).



The deal is expected to draw electric vehicle supply chains, smart components, and related industries to the industrial parks developed by the company in Nghe An.Before the conference, the Nghe An delegation met with the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and held a series of working sessions with Korean businesses.



These included talks with SK Innovation on the 1.5–2.25 billion USD Quynh Lap LNG project and a specialised energy industrial complex model, a visit to SK Telecom's Gasan AI Data Centre, and meetings with Sono Trinity, KSBJ Construction and KCCI, as well as the chair of GEAN./.