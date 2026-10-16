Business

Nghe An seeks stronger tech, clean energy ties with RoK

A Nghe An official affirmed the province's commitment to providing a fair and favourable investment environment, preparing cleared land in the expanded Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring clean energy infrastructure for investment projects.

The central province of Nghe An holds an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15. (Photo: VNA)
The central province of Nghe An holds an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation from Nghe An province held an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15 to explore opportunities for cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in green industry, clean energy, the digital economy, tourism and high-quality human resources.

The event, held as part of the delegation's working visit to the RoK from October 12 to 17, attracted around 100 participants, including Vietnamese diplomats, representatives of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), major corporations such as SK Group, business associations, local authorities and investors from both countries.

Addressing the conference, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho welcomed the initiative, noting that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries is opening up greater opportunities for cooperation in the high-tech sector, energy, digital transformation and human resources training.

He described Nghe An, the birthplace of President Ho Chi Minh, as a province with an important position in the north-central region, abundant human resources and considerable development potential. He pledged that the Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in the RoK will support businesses and facilitate partnerships.

Nguyen Khac Than, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial delegation to the National Assembly, highlighted Nghe An's comprehensive development potential, from its central position in the north-central region, its multimodal transport infrastructure, including road and rail networks, Cua Lo deep-water port and Vinh International Airport, as well as its rich human resources with a population of around 3.8 million and strong vocational training system.

He affirmed the province's commitment to providing a fair and favourable investment environment, preparing cleared land in the expanded Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring clean energy infrastructure for investment projects.

During discussions, Korean partners showed interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) incentives, carbon market mechanisms, emissions reduction policies and access to renewable electricity through direct power purchase agreements (DPPAs).

vnanet_potal-viet-nam-va-han-quoc-tang-cuong-hop-tac-ve-cong-nghe-tuong-lai-va-tang-truong-xanh-9090426.jpg
Hoang Thinh Dat Joint Stock Company and the Global E-Mobility Association Network (GEAN) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

They also explored the advantages of locating factories in industrial parks integrated with clean energy to meet global sustainability standards. Manufacturers of heavy machinery and energy equipment, whose products weigh between 500 and 3,000 tonnes, stressed the need for specialised logistics infrastructure and direct port connectivity.

Other discussions covered ESG and artificial intelligence training at local universities and colleges, as well as investment links in the defence industry for small- and medium-sized enterprises. Addressing investors' concerns, Bui Thanh An, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and other officials said Nghe An is working to complete the Cua Lo deep-water port project, upgrade Vinh International Airport and promote a direct air route between Vinh and the RoK.

They identified Dong Hoi Industrial Park and areas surrounding specialised ports as suitable locations for heavy engineering and oversized energy equipment projects.Nghe An has clean energy potential exceeding 4,500 MW from hydropower, wind and solar power, alongside the 1,500 MW Quynh Lap liquefied natural gas (LNG) project being developed by an SK Group joint venture, provincial representatives said.

In education and defence industry cooperation, they highlighted the partnership between Vinh University and SeoulTech, pledging to coordinate with central authorities to facilitate connections when Korean businesses put forward specific proposals.

At the conference, Hoang Thinh Dat JSC signed a cooperation agreement with the Global E-Mobility Association Network (GEAN).

The deal is expected to draw electric vehicle supply chains, smart components, and related industries to the industrial parks developed by the company in Nghe An.Before the conference, the Nghe An delegation met with the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and held a series of working sessions with Korean businesses.

These included talks with SK Innovation on the 1.5–2.25 billion USD Quynh Lap LNG project and a specialised energy industrial complex model, a visit to SK Telecom's Gasan AI Data Centre, and meetings with Sono Trinity, KSBJ Construction and KCCI, as well as the chair of GEAN./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-RoK #Nghe An #green industry #clean energy #digital economy #Korean investment in Vietnam Nghe An Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Lee Mi Yon on October 8, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, RoK enhance coordination, experience-sharing in APEC Year organisation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang called on both sides to maintain close coordination in preparing for and successfully organising high-level visits and meetings in the coming time while increasing experience-sharing and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly as Vietnam prepares to host APEC Year 2027.

See more

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US propel economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam considers the US one of its leading strategic partners and wants to continue advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, and effective way for the benefit of its citizens and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

As of the end of August 2026, bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US reached approximately 137.42 billion USD, up 23.4% year on year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US look to strengthen business, investment ties

Vietnam and the US should further promote business connections and practical cooperation in trade and investment, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang told Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15.

Shoppers at Winmart (Photo: VNA)

National brand programme drives Vietnamese corporate competitiveness

Vietnam’s national brand value reached 462.28 billion USD in 2026, up 45.14% from 2020 and ranking 32nd among 193 countries, according to Brand Finance. The challenge, however, goes beyond climbing the rankings or scaling up. It is turning those gains into lasting competitiveness and getting Vietnamese firms deeper into global value chains.

Loading and unloading steel products at Hoang Dieu–Chua Ve Port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong city seeks to boost inland waterway transport

According to the Hai Phong Maritime Administration, inland waterways carry coal, agricultural products, ores, stone, cement and other bulk cargoes, helping ease pressure on roads, particularly those connecting seaports and industrial parks.

Speakers at the conference (from left): AVPI Advisory Board Chair Dr Le Thu Huong, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird, and Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thanh Tung. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia turn momentum into practical cooperation

Vietnam and Australia should focus on promoting two-way investment, expanding cooperation linked to APEC 2027 and making better use of people-to-people connections. Vietnam needs capital, skills, technology, infrastructure, and energy transition expertise - areas where Australia could offer valuable support.

The interface of the National E-Procurement System. (Photo: muasamcong.mpi.gov.vn)

Vietnam to move PPP bidding online from 2027

From January 1, 2027, PPP project proposals must be submitted through the National E-Procurement System. From September 1, 2027, investor selection for PPP projects tendered through open bidding will move fully online.

An automated robot-based production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

EuroCham: Business Confidence Index in Vietnam remains high at 78.3 in Q3

The survey found that 64% of respondents described their current business conditions as good or very good, while 28% maintained a neutral or cautious outlook, reflecting a wait-and-see attitude as international demand remains flat and businesses look for policy momentum to translate into faster procedures and more predictable outcomes.

Workers manufacture handheld power tools at the Keystone Electrical Vietnam factory in Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park, Thai Thuy commune, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to turn FDI inflows into domestic value added

Vietnam is shifting its FDI attraction strategy from expanding investment volumes to prioritising capital inflows that brings technology, knowledge, modern management practices and stronger links with domestic businesses, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), chips and renewable energy.