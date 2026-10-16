Vietnam, US look to strengthen business, investment ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the US should further promote business connections and practical cooperation in trade and investment, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang told Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15.

Receiving Phan, who is in Vietnam for the 9th Vietnam-US Business Summit, Hang welcomed her return in her new role as Partner at DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group. The Deputy FM also briefed the guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and key policies and development orientations for the new period.

​Hang highlighted the positive and substantive progress in the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in economy, trade and investment. She also acknowledged the success of the 9th Vietnam-US Business Summit, which helped strengthen dialogue between policymakers and business communities, and promote new cooperation ideas and opportunities.

Appreciating Phan’s contributions to bilateral relations in recent times, the Deputy FM expressed her hope that Phan will continue to draw on her experience and professional network in her new role to connect businesses and promote practical cooperation and investment between the two countries.

For her part, Phan expressed her impression of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and praised positive progress in bilateral ties, noting significant potential for further cooperation, particularly in economy, trade and investment. She pledged to continue working to promote cooperation and strengthen connections between US businesses and Vietnamese partners.

Regarding cooperation within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Hang affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to APEC’s role in promoting regional economic cooperation and integration.

Vietnam is making preparations for APEC Year 2027 to ensure its success, contributing to regional cooperation, and enhancing ties with partners, including the US, she said.

Phan commended Vietnam’s efforts and preparations for APEC Year 2027, noting that the US business community is keenly interested in APEC activities in Vietnam. She expressed confidence that Vietnam will successfully host the event, creating further opportunities to strengthen connections and cooperation between the two countries’ business communities and those across the region./.​