Business

Vietnam, US propel economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam considers the US one of its leading strategic partners and wants to continue advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, and effective way for the benefit of its citizens and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam considers the US one of its leading strategic partners and wants to continue advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, and effective way for the benefit of its citizens and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

At a reception in Hanoi on October 15 for US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Asia and Acting Executive Director of SelectUSA Kelly Coldiron, Hang praised the role of the US Department of Commerce in driving economic, trade, and investment ties.

She welcomed the success of the ninth Vietnam-US Business Summit, which created conditions for stronger links, produced exchanges on how to tackle challenges and opened wider opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Affirming Vietnam’s continued efforts to improve its business climate and support enterprises, she lauded plans by US companies to expand investment in high technology, energy, infrastructure and innovation. She suggested stronger cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and digital infrastructure, combined with technology transfer, workforce training and stronger ability to join supply chains.

Hang commended the role of SelectUSA and asked it to provide more information and support to help Vietnamese firms access opportunities and build viable, effective investment projects in the US, which will push two-way investment.

On the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, she outlined Vietnam’s priorities and preparations for APEC Year 2027, expressing hope that the US will make substantive contributions to its success. She called on the US Department of Commerce to encourage leading firms to join APEC 2027 activities and offer initiatives on trade, investment, digital economy and innovation.

Coldiron, for her part, spoke highly of the potential of economic, trade and investment cooperation, noting that her visit aims to strengthen exchanges, explore opportunities and address issues that matter to firms. She said she wants to keep working with Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries and agencies to boost trade and the digital economy and facilitate business activity in both countries.

She described SelectUSA’s activities to help investors explore the US market and connect with state authorities and US partners, and said she hopes Vietnamese companies will keep taking an active part in the programme.

The guest also praised Vietnam’s preparations for APEC 2027 and said she is interested in discussing bilateral coordination areas and drawing in the US business community, contributing to regional growth, economic connectivity and prosperity./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-US Business Summit #APEC United States Vietnam
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