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Sun PhuQuoc Airways to launch first nonstop service to India

From December 2, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) plans to operate a nonstop service between Phu Quoc and Ahmedabad with five weekly flights and a journey time of approximately five hours and 25 minutes.

Tickets go on sale on October 16, with one-way fares starting from 2,619,000 VND (about 100 USD) (Photo: Sun Group)
Tickets go on sale on October 16, with one-way fares starting from 2,619,000 VND (about 100 USD) (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - From December 2, 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) plans to operate a nonstop service between Phu Quoc and Ahmedabad with five weekly flights and a journey time of approximately five hours and 25 minutes.

The airline’s first route to India will provide a new travel option between Phu Quoc and one of western India’s leading economic centres. Tickets go on sale on October 16, with one-way fares starting from 2,619,000 VND, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Bringing more Indian travellers directly to Phu Quoc

In 2025, Phu Quoc welcomed approximately 150,000 Indian visitors, an increase of 328% compared with the previous year, despite the absence of a nonstop service. Across Vietnam, arrivals from India reached 746,000, making it the country’s sixth-largest international source market. With SPA’s new route, Indian travellers will be able to fly directly to Phu Quoc without connecting through an intermediate airport, allowing them to spend more of their journey enjoying the island.

Flight 9G315 will depart Phu Quoc International Airport at 7:35pm and arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 11:30 pm local time.

The return flight, 9G314, will leave Ahmedabad at 1:00 a.m. and land in Phu Quoc at 7:15 am. Services are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. From early February 2027, the airline plans to increase the frequency to seven flights per week. The early-morning arrival will allow passengers from Ahmedabad to begin their first day in Phu Quoc shortly after landing.

SPA will operate the route with Airbus A321neo aircraft and a full-service offering. Meals and beverages will be specially prepared for Indian passengers, with menus designed to respect their cultural and religious preferences. Beef and pork will not be used; non-vegetarian dishes will feature only chicken or fish, while vegetarian and Halal meal options will be available upon request.

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Sun PhuQuoc Airways brings its “Resort in the Sky” philosophy to every journey (Photo: Sun Group)

The airline’s “Resort in the Sky” philosophy is reflected throughout the cabin experience, from its signature La Festa fragrance originally developed for La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton to its wireless entertainment system. Fares include 23 kg of checked baggage and 7 kg of cabin baggage, allowing passengers to begin their holiday without having to budget for additional baggage charges.

One-way fares start from 2,619,000 VND (about 100 USD) for Phu Quoc–Ahmedabad and 9,596 INR for Ahmedabad - Phu Quoc, inclusive of taxes and fees. These introductory fares apply to the first four scheduled flights in each direction.

From 16 October through 16 November 2026, passengers booking via the airline’s website or mobile application will receive an additional 20% discount on the base fare for travel completed by 31 December 2026. Passengers will also receive the complimentary “Phu Quoc – Your Ultimate Escape” package, which includes admission to the Sun World Hon Thom cable car, WOW Pass priority access and discounts of up to 30% on selected accommodation, leisure and entertainment services within Sun Group’s Phu Quoc ecosystem.

A gateway in both directions

For Indian travellers, Phu Quoc can serve as a gateway to a broader journey across Vietnam. From the island, SPA’s network connects passengers to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Van Don and Hai Phong, enabling them to extend a beach holiday into an itinerary combining urban discovery and cultural experiences.

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The Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad (Photo: Shutterstock)

In the opposite direction, Ahmedabad offers Vietnamese travellers a distinctive starting point for exploring India. As the largest city in Gujarat, Ahmedabad plays an important role in western India’s industrial and commercial landscape. The city is also rich in cultural and historical heritage. Highlights include its historic walled city, inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017; Sabarmati Ashram, closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi; and Gujarat’s distinctive culinary traditions. The nonstop service will make this relatively unexplored destination more accessible to Vietnamese travellers.

Ahmedabad marks the first step in SPA’s strategy to develop the Indian market. In the first quarter of 2027, the airline aims to launch additional routes to other cities across the South Asian country.

SPA expects its fleet to reach 33 aircraft by the end of 2026 and 58 aircraft by the end of 2027, while the number of wide-body Airbus A330s is planned to increase from five to eight. Supported by this expanding fleet, the airline will continue growing its international network bringing more visitors to Phu Quoc while offering Vietnamese travellers more opportunities to explore the world./.

VNA
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