Travel

Phu Quoc counts down to November 10 as Symphony of the Sea Season 3 prepares to light up a 3,000sq.m ocean stage

The countdown to November 10 is now running in step with an intense build-up along the waterfront of Sunset Town. The floating stage is being expanded, new lighting systems are being installed, and performers have begun rehearsals for the third season of Symphony of the Sea.

Hanoi (VNA) - With less than a month to go before its November 10 return, Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is beginning to reveal the scale of its latest production: a 200-metre-long stage, three times as many fireworks and a fleet of 14 jet skis. From newly installed laser arrays to performers already in rehearsal, Sunset Town is racing to get ready for the night the sea comes alive with light.

The countdown to November 10 is now running in step with an intense build-up along the waterfront of Sunset Town. The floating stage is being expanded, new lighting systems are being installed, and performers have begun rehearsals for the third season of Symphony of the Sea.

At the performance site, LaserVision technicians are adding new laser clusters across the venue. The Australian company, which has delivered multimedia productions at destinations including Dubai Festival City and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, is once again helping shape the visual identity of Symphony of the Sea following a second season that wowed audiences.

While previous editions concentrated much of the laser output around Kiss Bridge, this season’s system will extend all the way to the Kiss of the Sea theatre, significantly widening the show’s lighting canvas across the bay.

picture1.jpg
Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is scheduled to return on Nov. 10 with an expanded ocean stage and a broader lighting and laser system across Kiss Bridge Bay.

At the same time, performers from H2O Events have assembled and begun rehearsals. The high-speed turns, wave-cutting maneuvers and aerial stunts audiences will see on opening night are now being built sequence by sequence before being integrated with music, lasers and fireworks.

One of the biggest changes this season lies in the sheer size of the performance space. According to the organisers, the floating stage system will expand from 840 sq metres to about 3,000 sq metres, more than 3.5 times larger than before. Its length will also increase from roughly 70 metres to 200 metres, nearly tripling the previous season’s dimensions.

The stretch of water that once hosted the show’s familiar set pieces will therefore become a much larger arena, allowing for more ambitious formations, movement and visual effects.

Against the backdrop of a 200-metre stage, the expanded pyrotechnic programme will have more room to interact with lighting effects and performer choreography. The bursts of color reflected across the waves — a signature image from the first two seasons — are now being prepared on a more spectacular scale.

picture2.jpg
The ocean stage for Symphony of the Sea Season 3 is being expanded to around 3,000 sq metres, while the volume of fireworks is expected to triple compared with last season.

The fireworks design for Season 3 is being handled by China’s Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display, winner of the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) and runner-up at DIFF 2026.

For audiences who were captivated by the team’s performances in Da Nang, the new season offers a chance to see how its pyrotechnic artistry translates to a very different kind of stage, one where jet skis and flyboards are part of the choreography.

Below the fireworks, the third season will feature 14 jet skis alongside eight flyboard units. Each night is expected to bring together around 30 international performers, delivering high-speed water maneuvers, acrobatics and synchronized formations across the expanded stage.

Speed at sea level, performers soaring above the water and fireworks overhead will unfold in successive layers, constantly shifting the audience’s focus from one plane of the show to another.

picture3.jpg
This season’s flyboard acts are expected to feature rotating pyrotechnics and trailing fireworks attached to performers, creating streaks of light across the night sky above the sea.

Notably, this year’s flyboard routines are expected to introduce additional pyrotechnic effects, including spinning fireworks and trailing spark systems attached to the performers.

As riders shoot upward and twist through the air, moving trails of light will follow their movements, creating dramatic accents against the dark sea.

It is the kind of spectacle designed to be experienced in person: the roar of engines just ahead, performers climbing higher above the water, and pyrotechnic effects erupting within the same field of view.

Preparations are also gathering pace at Sun Bavaria GastroPub.

The world’s largest beachfront beer hall — and one of the pioneers of the dinner-show concept in Phu Quoc — is expanding its space to accommodate more guests during the new season. Construction crews are now installing the supporting floor structure, with hundreds of steel piles being driven into the sand to create foundations for the extension.

The work is expected to be completed in less than a month, keeping pace with the countdown to opening night.

picture4.jpg
From Sun Bavaria GastroPub, guests can dine while watching Symphony of the Sea unfold across the water with jet skis, lighting effects and fireworks.

With an unobstructed view of the performance area and an expanded Asian-European buffet of nearly 100 dishes, Sun Bavaria GastroPub is expected to remain one of the prime places to experience Symphony of the Sea Season 3, following two seasons of consistently sold-out shows.

Guests can arrive while the sun is still setting over the sea, settle in for dinner, and watch the atmosphere transform as music begins, jet skis race into view and the first fireworks ignite above the water.

Between now and November 10, lighting rigs will continue to be calibrated, performers will refine their formations and new sections of the stage will gradually take shape.

When opening night arrives, the figures being revealed today — 3,000 sq metres, 200 metres of stage, 14 jet skis and triple the fireworks — will become movement, sound and light across the sea.

For travellers hoping to witness the comeback firsthand, November 10 offers a compelling reason to lock in a Phu Quoc trip — and set aside an evening in Sunset Town for one of the island’s most elaborate nighttime spectacles./.

VNA
#Phu Quoc #Symphony of the Sea Season 3 #Sunset Town
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Phu Quoc special zone Dinh Van Noi speaks at the dialogue (Photo: baoangiang.com)

Phu Quoc moves to resolve infrastructure bottlenecks ahead of APEC 2027

Deputy Secretary of the An Giang provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Phu Quoc special zone Dinh Van Noi said an official information portal will be launched to receive public feedback, while hotlines for local leaders will allow businesses and residents to raise concerns directly.

See more

Night golf - a must-try experience in Phu Quoc

Night golf - a must-try experience in Phu Quoc

In Phu Quoc, a resort destination where days are often filled with beach trips and family activities, night golf fits naturally into the rhythm of a holiday. Golfers can spend the day with their families rather than setting aside several hours exclusively for a round. As evening approaches, they can head to the course in cooler temperatures and watch the landscape shift from sunset to floodlight.

The Fansipan cable car cabin glides across Muong Hoa Valley, opening up panoramic views of its lush terraced rice fields. (Photo: Sun Group)

Follow Lonely Planet's travel trends and discover Sa Pa in Fall and Winter 2026

The renowned American travel guide includes Vietnam in its "Fall Travel Trends 2026: The World's Next 15 Destinations," highlighting the country's breathtaking landscapes as the season unfolds. For travellers eager to explore northern Vietnam's mountains, Sa Pa stands out as a destination well worth adding to the itinerary.

Healing tourism destinations are often places that offer visitors a pure connection with nature. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai seeks breakthroughs with wellness tourism ecosystem

With its cool climate, mountain scenery and rich cultural and natural resources, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai aims to turn its advantages into a high-quality tourism brand through smart resort services and health care experiences.

The scenery outside Phong Nha Cave in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is picture-perfect. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri to host week-long culture and tourism festival

The opening ceremony and an art programme under the same theme will take place on November 24 at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Phong Nha commune, highlighting the UNESCO-listed natural heritage site and promoting cave exploration tours.

On October 20, every woman visiting Maison Éric Kayser Phu Quoc will receive a complimentary cookie and greeting card (Photo: Sun Group)

Pink month brings a sweet October escape to Phu Quoc’s Sunset Town

Available from October 5 through October 30, the French bakery’s Pink Month Collection 2026 introduces shades ranging from delicate blush to vibrant pink across macarons, éclairs, and flower-shaped mousse cakes. Created exclusively for October, the collection brings a seasonal flourish to the pastry counter and a fresh reason to pause amid a day of sightseeing.

Sun Group’s resort in Da Nang tops the Asian resort category at Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: Sun Group)

Condé Nast Traveler names InterContinental Danang Best Resort in Asia for 2026

On October 6, Condé Nast Traveler announced its “Top 15 Resorts in Asia” list as part of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort ranked first with a score of 98.76, ahead of Wildflower Hall, Shimla - an Oberoi resort in India - which placed second with 98.56. The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort, Bandhavgarh, took third place with 98.36.

Tourists experience the buckwheat flower season on the Dong Van Karst Plateau. (Photo: VNA)

Buckwheat blossoms help extend tourism season in stone plateau

Phan Duc Nam, Chairman of the Dong Van commune People's Committee, said the locality is focusing not only on flower cultivation but also on improving landscapes, environmental sanitation and tourism services. The goal is to give visitors more reasons to stay longer and return at other times of the year.

For leisure travellers, a dining venue worth experiencing can be a decisive factor in choosing a destination. (Photo: New World Phu Quoc)

From APEC to Michelin: New opportunities for Phu Quoc to extend stays, boost spending

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, has observed that Phu Quoc’s culinary identity is shaped by the interplay between fishing-village food culture and restaurants with an international character. This provides a foundation for the island to develop itineraries offering a variety of experiences and price points.