Sun Group’s Hanoi Hotel ranks among Southeast Asia’s Best for 2026

Hanoi (VNA) - Capella Hanoi, developed by Sun Group in Vietnam’s capital, ranked third among Southeast Asia’s best hotels in Condé Nast Traveler’s US edition of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards.



Announced on October 6, the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards rankings from Condé Nast Traveler’s US edition placed Capella Hanoi third in Southeast Asia with a score of 98.82, behind The St. Regis Jakarta (99.17) and Shinta Mani Angkor (99.08). The result positions the hotel on Le Phung Hieu Street among the region’s most highly regarded properties in the eyes of the magazine’s readers.



In the British edition, Condé Nast Traveller ranked Capella Hanoi 14th among Southeast Asia’s best hotels, with a score of 90.60. The Hanoi representative appeared alongside established names in hospitality, including Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok and Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh.



Based on votes from readers of each edition, the two rankings reflect the preferences of different communities of travelers. Recognition in both offers another meaningful perspective on Capella Hanoi: alongside accolades from industry experts, the hotel has also made a lasting impression on guests through their experiences and memories of a stay.



Located near the Hanoi Opera House, Capella Hanoi was designed by Bill Bensley with inspiration drawn from the golden age of opera in the 1920s. Rich colours, elaborate decorative details, and theatrical memorabilia immerse guests in a setting shaped by storytelling. From the lobby to the guest rooms, the design evokes a world of performers, celebrated productions, and the splendor behind the velvet curtain.



Each room at Capella Hanoi is named after a celebrated opera from the 1920s. (Photo: Sun Group)

The hotel features 47 individually designed rooms and suites associated with performers, composers, or theatrical works. Each tells a different story through its color palette, furnishings, and decorative details. Beyond these theatrical interiors, French-style balconies overlook the neighborhood, reconnecting guests with the rhythms of Hanoi during a leisurely morning or as the city lights come on at dusk.



The connection to the destination continues through the Capella Culturists, who help guests explore local culture and daily life. Recommendations on places to visit, dishes to try, and activities suited to individual interests add depth to the experience of discovering Hanoi. At The Living Room, time spent reading, conversing, or enjoying evening jazz offers a relaxed interlude between outings around the city.



Backstage reinterprets the flavors of northern Vietnam through seasonal ingredients and contemporary culinary techniques. (Photo: Sun Group)

Dining provides another reason for guests to spend more time at the hotel. Hibana by Koki, which retained its Michelin star for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, welcomes diners to an intimate space with 14 seats arranged around a teppanyaki counter. Here, chef Hiroshi Yamaguchi prepares carefully selected ingredients from Japan in full view of his guests. The appeal of dinner extends beyond the dishes themselves to the chef’s craftsmanship, the rhythm of service, and the personal exchanges across the counter.



While Hibana by Koki focuses attention on each dish, The Hudson Rooms captures the exuberant spirit of 1920s New York. Ranked No. 46 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, the bar offers a setting in which to end the day with cocktails and elevated views of the city. Backstage, meanwhile, brings the culinary journey back to northern Vietnam, combining seasonal ingredients with contemporary techniques to offer fresh interpretations of familiar dishes.



La Grotta, recognized among Vietnam’s best hotel pools, offers a tranquil pause between explorations of Hanoi. (Photo: Sun Group)

Between neighbourhood walks and culinary experiences, Auriga Spa and the indoor La Grotta pool provide moments of quiet relaxation. With its classical styling, La Grotta ranked eighth among Vietnam’s best hotel pools in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. Bringing these experiences together within one property allows guests to move easily between exploration and relaxation while maintaining their own pace throughout the stay.



The Readers’ Choice Awards results extend Capella Hanoi’s international recognition in 2026. The hotel retained Three Michelin Keys, the highest distinction in the Michelin Guide’s hotel rating system; earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for a second consecutive year; and ranked No. 81 on the extended list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels. These accolades, drawn from different evaluation systems, reflect the property’s increasingly prominent position in the luxury hospitality landscape.





Capella Hanoi’s artful surroundings make each experience a memorable part of a visit to the capital. (Photo: Sun Group)

At Capella Hanoi, Sun Group’s approach to integrating culture and art into its hospitality properties takes shape through a story rooted in the Hanoi Opera House and the Le Phung Hieu neighborhood. From the operatic inspiration behind its design to northern Vietnamese flavors at the table and discoveries guided by Capella Culturists, the hotel offers guests another way to connect with Hanoi. Its distinctive identity, in turn, enriches the memories travelers take home from the city./.