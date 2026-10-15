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Follow Lonely Planet's travel trends and discover Sa Pa in Fall and Winter 2026

The renowned American travel guide includes Vietnam in its "Fall Travel Trends 2026: The World's Next 15 Destinations," highlighting the country's breathtaking landscapes as the season unfolds. For travellers eager to explore northern Vietnam's mountains, Sa Pa stands out as a destination well worth adding to the itinerary.

The Fansipan cable car cabin glides across Muong Hoa Valley, opening up panoramic views of its lush terraced rice fields. (Photo: Sun Group)
The Fansipan cable car cabin glides across Muong Hoa Valley, opening up panoramic views of its lush terraced rice fields. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam has secured a spot on Lonely Planet's list of "Fall Travel Trends 2026: The World's Next 15 Destinations." With golden rice terraces at harvest time, seas of clouds atop Mount Fansipan, and authentic highland cultural experiences, Sa Pa offers every reason to plan a getaway before the year draws to a close.

“Fall sees Vietnam in its prime.” That is how Lonely Planet introduces the S shaped country.

The renowned American travel guide includes Vietnam in its "Fall Travel Trends 2026: The World's Next 15 Destinations," highlighting the country's breathtaking landscapes as the season unfolds. For travellers eager to explore northern Vietnam's mountains, Sa Pa stands out as a destination well worth adding to the itinerary. Here, the scenery transforms with each stage of the season. Golden terraced rice fields gradually give way to crisp mountain air, while vast seas of clouds become the defining spectacle across the Hoang Lien Son Range.

From the cabins of Sun World Fansipan Legend, travelers are treated to panoramic views of Muong Hoa Valley, where layers of terraced rice fields wrap around the mountainsides, interspersed with small ethnic villages. Once the harvest season comes to an end, the brilliant gold fades into the valley's quieter tones. But another unforgettable scene awaits farther up the mountain, where rolling clouds drift around the peaks of the Hoang Lien Son Range.

As the cable car climbs higher, the landscape becomes even more dramatic. On clear days, thick white clouds blanket the valleys below, leaving only rugged mountain peaks rising above the mist. Standing atop Mount Fansipan, 3,143 metres above sea level, visitors may witness sunlight breaking through the clouds and illuminating the sky in spectacular fashion. It is this ever changing landscape that makes every return to the "Roof of Indochina" feel like an entirely new experience.

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The majestic spiritual complex and towering flagpole rise above a sea of clouds on the sacred summit of Fansipan. (Photo: Sun Group)

Amid this breathtaking landscape, Fansipan's spiritual complex offers moments of quiet reflection. The towering Amitabha Buddha, the statue of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, and the Arhat Path emerge from the clouds alongside ancient rhododendron trees. The gentle sound of temple bells carried by the mountain breeze invites visitors to slow down, take in the scenery, and savour the moment rather than simply snap another photo.

After a day spent outdoors, a warm drink at Du Soleil, Starbucks Fansipan, or Phe La makes for the perfect break. Through the floor to ceiling windows, clouds continue to drift across the mountainsides, while the crisp mountain air feels all the more inviting with a steaming cup of coffee in hand.

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Ban May Village draws visitors with its rustic homes, vibrant brocade textiles, and the lively rhythms of Northwest Vietnam's highland cultures. (Photo: Sun Group)

At the foot of Fansipan, Ban May Village offers a different window into the region through the living traditions of the H'Mong, Xa Pho, Tay, Giay, Red Dao, Thai, and Ha Nhi ethnic communities. Visitors can experience centuries old crafts firsthand, from brocade weaving and incense making to bamboo weaving and beeswax batik. Traditional bamboo dances and cultural performances inspired by local life add another dimension to the journey, connecting the region's spectacular scenery with the stories, traditions, and people of Vietnam's Northwest.

As temperatures begin to drop, Sa Pa's cuisine becomes yet another reason to stay a little longer. A steaming salmon hot pot, charcoal grilled meats, or a warm chestnut cake fresh from the oven offers simple comfort after a day of exploring the mountains. Every meal becomes both a well deserved break and another way to experience the flavours of the highlands.

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Travelers may catch the rare sight of snow blanketing the summit of Mount Fansipan. (Photo: Sun Group)

Toward the end of the year, strong cold fronts occasionally bring frost and even snowfall to the summit of Fansipan. While snow remains a rare sight, it adds another layer of excitement to a winter trip, especially for travelers from tropical Southeast Asian countries. Even without snowfall, watching the sunrise above a sea of clouds, sipping a hot Starbucks at the highest Starbucks store in Asia, discovering the traditions of the region's ethnic communities in the afternoon, or gathering around a hearty mountain meal in the evening is enough to make for an unforgettable Sa Pa getaway./.

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