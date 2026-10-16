Business

Supplementary agreement for Vietnam – Australia energy cooperation project inked

The agreement is a key move in turning the two countries’ pledges for energy cooperation and green transition into real, actionable projects, building on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership formed in March 2024.

The signing ceremony for the agreement to implement an energy cooperation project to support Vietnam’s clean and sustainable energy transition. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)
The signing ceremony for the agreement to implement an energy cooperation project to support Vietnam’s clean and sustainable energy transition. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Australia have signed an agreement to implement an energy cooperation project to support Vietnam’s clean and sustainable energy transition, strengthen energy security, and advance its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held the signing of a supplementary agreement between the two governments on the Vietnam-Australia partnership for economic growth in energy (Aus4Growth).

The agreement is a key move in turning the two countries’ pledges for energy cooperation and green transition into real, actionable projects, building on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership formed in March 2024.

Funded by the Australian government through its Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the project is expected to receive up to 18.3 million AUD (12.73 million USD) in non-refundable official development assistance grants and run from 2026 to 2031.

The project aims to support Vietnam in accelerating its transition to a clean, sustainable and market-based energy sector, helping ensure energy security and reliable electricity supplies at reasonable costs, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The project focuses on three main areas: developing a sustainable and low-carbon energy sector, including a competitive electricity market and renewable energy; modernising power system development, management and operation through advanced technologies and digital transformation; and strengthening the power sector ecosystem, capacity building and information and experience sharing among stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai acknowledged the Australian government’s support for Vietnam’s energy sector. He stressed that the project will provide not only financial resources but also opportunities to exchange knowledge, international experience and advanced technical solutions to develop a competitive electricity market, modernise the power system and promote a sustainable energy transition in Vietnam.

Renee Deschamps, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. at the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, said the signing and launch of the project marked an important milestone in bilateral energy cooperation, turning priorities under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations into practical activities and tangible results.

She affirmed Australia’s continued support for Vietnam’s energy transition through assistance in electricity market development, renewable energy, power grid and system modernisation, and capacity building.

These efforts will help build a safer, more reliable, sustainable and resilient energy system while supporting Vietnam’s inclusive and sustainable economic development goal, Deschamps added.

The MOIT assigned its Electricity Regulatory Authority to lead the project and coordinate with DFAT, the Australian Embassy and other partners on its management arrangements. The parties will work together to deploy technical assistance activities based on the power sector’s priorities and practical needs./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Vietnam – Australia energy cooperation #Aus4Growth #Ministry of Industry and Trade #Australian Embassy in Vietnam #renewable energy Australia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Speakers at the conference (from left): AVPI Advisory Board Chair Dr Le Thu Huong, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird, and Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thanh Tung. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia turn momentum into practical cooperation

Vietnam and Australia should focus on promoting two-way investment, expanding cooperation linked to APEC 2027 and making better use of people-to-people connections. Vietnam needs capital, skills, technology, infrastructure, and energy transition expertise - areas where Australia could offer valuable support.

The signing of an MoU between the Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence and the Institute for Agricultural Research and Development at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia step up digital technology, AI cooperation

An Australian diplomat said Australian businesses are keen to engage in Vietnam’s digital development, particularly in semiconductors, AI and cybersecurity. They also hope to share expertise and support Vietnamese companies in technology and investment.

See more

The central province of Nghe An holds an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An seeks stronger tech, clean energy ties with RoK

A Nghe An official affirmed the province's commitment to providing a fair and favourable investment environment, preparing cleared land in the expanded Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring clean energy infrastructure for investment projects.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US propel economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam considers the US one of its leading strategic partners and wants to continue advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, and effective way for the benefit of its citizens and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

As of the end of August 2026, bilateral trade between Vietnam and the US reached approximately 137.42 billion USD, up 23.4% year on year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, US look to strengthen business, investment ties

Vietnam and the US should further promote business connections and practical cooperation in trade and investment, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang told Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15.

Shoppers at Winmart (Photo: VNA)

National brand programme drives Vietnamese corporate competitiveness

Vietnam’s national brand value reached 462.28 billion USD in 2026, up 45.14% from 2020 and ranking 32nd among 193 countries, according to Brand Finance. The challenge, however, goes beyond climbing the rankings or scaling up. It is turning those gains into lasting competitiveness and getting Vietnamese firms deeper into global value chains.

Loading and unloading steel products at Hoang Dieu–Chua Ve Port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong city seeks to boost inland waterway transport

According to the Hai Phong Maritime Administration, inland waterways carry coal, agricultural products, ores, stone, cement and other bulk cargoes, helping ease pressure on roads, particularly those connecting seaports and industrial parks.

The interface of the National E-Procurement System. (Photo: muasamcong.mpi.gov.vn)

Vietnam to move PPP bidding online from 2027

From January 1, 2027, PPP project proposals must be submitted through the National E-Procurement System. From September 1, 2027, investor selection for PPP projects tendered through open bidding will move fully online.

An automated robot-based production line at CAYI Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

EuroCham: Business Confidence Index in Vietnam remains high at 78.3 in Q3

The survey found that 64% of respondents described their current business conditions as good or very good, while 28% maintained a neutral or cautious outlook, reflecting a wait-and-see attitude as international demand remains flat and businesses look for policy momentum to translate into faster procedures and more predictable outcomes.

Workers manufacture handheld power tools at the Keystone Electrical Vietnam factory in Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park, Thai Thuy commune, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to turn FDI inflows into domestic value added

Vietnam is shifting its FDI attraction strategy from expanding investment volumes to prioritising capital inflows that brings technology, knowledge, modern management practices and stronger links with domestic businesses, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), chips and renewable energy.