Business

Prime Minister backs PETRONAS’ further investment expansion in Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung praised PETRONAS and the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) for maintaining a strong partnership for more than 30 years, with joint efforts supporting Vietnam’s energy security, sustainable development and economic growth, as well as those of the Asian region.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) witnesses the exchange of the Strategic Alliance Agreement between Petrovietnam and PETRONAS. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) witnesses the exchange of the Strategic Alliance Agreement between Petrovietnam and PETRONAS. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of Malaysia’s national oil and gas enterprise PETRONAS, in Hanoi on October 16, affirming the Government’s support for the group to expand investment and sign new contracts for open blocks on Vietnam’s continental shelf.

Welcoming the PETRONAS leader, PM Hung commended the group’s efforts and contributions to oil and gas exploration and production in both Vietnam and Malaysia.

He praised PETRONAS and the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) for maintaining a strong partnership for more than 30 years, with joint efforts supporting Vietnam’s energy security, sustainable development and economic growth, as well as those of the Asian region. Their cooperation has become a trusted partnership and a model of effective, long-term strategic collaboration for mutual benefit, he said.

The PM stressed the importance of maintaining stable operations at the PM3-CAA oil and gas project in the overlapping area between Vietnam and Malaysia. One of the most successful projects of its kind, it has produced a cumulative 250 million barrels of oil and 43 billion cubic metres of gas, generating total revenue of more than 25 billion USD. The project plays a vital role in ensuring energy and food security and promoting economic development in Vietnam’s southwestern region.

Noting that stronger cooperation between the two groups had also featured prominently in his discussions with the Malaysian Prime Minister, PM Hung affirmed that such cooperation must ensure investment efficiency, balance the interests of the State, businesses and investors, and comply with Vietnamese law and international law.

Vietnam is continuing to revise and improve regulations governing oil and gas, electricity, investment and land, while adjusting Power Development Plan VIII and substantially streamlining administrative procedures to facilitate electricity and energy projects. These efforts aim to meet the substantial power demand serving economic growth, he added.

Praising PETRONAS for coordinating the Vietnam-Malaysia-Singapore (VMS) power grid interconnection project, as well as the active participation of Petrovietnam subsidiary PTSC, he affirmed that the Vietnamese Government supports the project as a symbol of regional energy connectivity and an important step towards realising the ASEAN Power Grid vision.

vnanet_tie1babfp-pm.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of Malaysia’s national oil and gas enterprise PETRONAS, in Hanoi on October 16. (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung also congratulated PETRONAS and Petrovietnam on their recent signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA), which, he said, helps elevate cooperation from individual projects to a strategic alliance spanning the entire energy value chain, and translate the Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes. He urged both sides to operationalise their joint coordination mechanism soon and develop practical, effective cooperation programmes and projects.

The Vietnamese Government will continue facilitating projects in line with national plans and Vietnamese law, while directing relevant ministries and agencies to support businesses and investors and address difficulties arising during implementation, he stated, hoping that PETRONAS-Petrovietnam collaboration will continue to grow and become a model of successful cooperation under the Vietnam-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Reporting on promising cooperation with Vietnamese ministries and agencies and Petrovietnam, Tengku Muhammad Taufik said PETRONAS wishes to deepen ties with its Vietnamese partners and advance their shared vision, particularly through the SAA. The group aims to help ensure affordable energy supplies and support economic growth in both countries, in line with the directions of the two Prime Ministers and the shared priorities of both governments.

PETRONAS also wants to expand cooperation with Vietnam in long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and work with Petrovietnam and other Vietnamese enterprises to develop LNG infrastructure, as well as emerging energy value chains involving offshore wind power, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and technology transfer, he added./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #PETRONAS Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Resolution in action

Related News

Malaysian customers sample Vietnamese coffee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Malaysia trade eyes 20 billion USD milestone

Malaysia remains one of Vietnam’s key trading partners in ASEAN and globally. However, Vietnam’s exports have lagged behind imports, resulting in a trade deficit of 5.67 billion USD with Malaysia in 2025 and nearly 4 billion USD in the first six months of 2026.

Professor Dato Dr Ahmad Ibrahim, an expert in technology, digital transformation and agricultural value chains at UCSI University (Photo published by VNA)

Malaysia-Vietnam cooperation potential under NAP 2.0: expert

By leveraging their complementary strengths under the NAP 2.0 framework, Malaysia and Vietnam have considerable potential to deepen cooperation to build a more technology-driven, sustainable, and resilient agricultural sector in Southeast Asia.

See more

The central province of Nghe An holds an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An seeks stronger tech, clean energy ties with RoK

A Nghe An official affirmed the province's commitment to providing a fair and favourable investment environment, preparing cleared land in the expanded Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring clean energy infrastructure for investment projects.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Asia and Acting Executive Director of SelectUSA Kelly Coldiron in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, US propel economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam considers the US one of its leading strategic partners and wants to continue advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, and effective way for the benefit of its citizens and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang (R) receives Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, US look to strengthen business, investment ties

Vietnam and the US should further promote business connections and practical cooperation in trade and investment, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang told Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15.

Shoppers at Winmart (Photo: VNA)

National brand programme drives Vietnamese corporate competitiveness

Vietnam’s national brand value reached 462.28 billion USD in 2026, up 45.14% from 2020 and ranking 32nd among 193 countries, according to Brand Finance. The challenge, however, goes beyond climbing the rankings or scaling up. It is turning those gains into lasting competitiveness and getting Vietnamese firms deeper into global value chains.

Loading and unloading steel products at Hoang Dieu–Chua Ve Port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong city seeks to boost inland waterway transport

According to the Hai Phong Maritime Administration, inland waterways carry coal, agricultural products, ores, stone, cement and other bulk cargoes, helping ease pressure on roads, particularly those connecting seaports and industrial parks.

Speakers at the conference (from left): AVPI Advisory Board Chair Dr Le Thu Huong, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird, and Vietnamese Consul General in Sydney Nguyen Thanh Tung. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia turn momentum into practical cooperation

Vietnam and Australia should focus on promoting two-way investment, expanding cooperation linked to APEC 2027 and making better use of people-to-people connections. Vietnam needs capital, skills, technology, infrastructure, and energy transition expertise - areas where Australia could offer valuable support.

The interface of the National E-Procurement System. (Photo: muasamcong.mpi.gov.vn)

Vietnam to move PPP bidding online from 2027

From January 1, 2027, PPP project proposals must be submitted through the National E-Procurement System. From September 1, 2027, investor selection for PPP projects tendered through open bidding will move fully online.