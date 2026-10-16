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Vietnam, Denmark strengthen cooperation in official statistics, digital transformation

Both sides recognise the importance of reliable, timely and accessible official statistics to evidence-based policymaking, state governance improvement and sustainable socio-economic development.

An overview of the signing ceremony at the National Statistics Office of Vietnam. (Photo: NSO)
An overview of the signing ceremony at the National Statistics Office of Vietnam. (Photo: NSO)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Statistics Office (NSO) of Vietnam and Statistics Denmark have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in official statistics, administrative data, and digital transformation.

Addressing the online signing ceremony on October 15, NSO Deputy Director General Do Thi Ngoc highlighted the significance of the MoU against the backdrop of the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark. Both sides recognise the importance of reliable, timely and accessible official statistics to evidence-based policymaking, state governance improvement and sustainable socio-economic development.

Ngoc described the agreement as a practical step towards establishing a stable and long-term cooperation framework that will enable both sides to leverage their respective strengths and experience while opening up new opportunities amid the rapid digital transformation of statistical work and growing demand for statistical information.

She mentioned that the MoU was developed and finalised with goodwill, a high sense of responsibility, and broad consensus. It showcases both sides’ determination to take Vietnam–Denmark statistical cooperation into a new chapter.

Building on the sectoral strategic cooperation agreement on statistics, the MoU provides a basis for the NSO, Statistics Denmark and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam to coordinate efforts to pursue cooperation objectives in line with their respective mandates and available resources.

The signing took place at an important time, shortly before a state visit to Denmark by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader, providing fresh impetus for cooperation between the two statistical agencies and for bilateral relations more broadly.

Deputy Director General of Statistics Denmark Carsten Ulrik Zangenberg praised the progress made in cooperation between the two agencies over the years, particularly in governance, data dissemination, business statistics and digital transformation.

He affirmed that the MoU will establish a solid framework for future cooperation, demonstrating both sides’ commitment to continued collaboration, knowledge sharing and the development of high-quality official statistics.

Mette Ekeroth, Deputy Head of Mission of Denmark in Vietnam, highlighted the Danish Embassy’s role in supporting and facilitating cooperation between the two agencies. The embassy had worked with the parties throughout the drafting, consultation and finalisation of the MoU, helping establish a stable framework for future joint activities.

Under the MoU, the NSO, Statistics Denmark and the Danish Embassy will continue working together to advance cooperation objectives based on available resources, gradually translating them into specific activities, programmes, projects, training courses, seminars, conferences and study visits. They also aim to increase dialogue and exchanges at regional, international and multilateral forums on official statistics, administrative data, digital transformation and related statistical issues.

The document will open doors for the two statistical agencies to share experiences and best practices, boost professional skills, and meet the goals of statistical reform and modernisation. This will help improve working methods, make better use of data sources, and steadily modernise Vietnam’s statistical system, enabling it to better support national governance, management, and development in the new era.

The NSO pledged to work closely with ministries and sectors, Statistics Denmark and the Danish Embassy in Vietnam to effectively implement the agreed commitments and develop specific cooperation activities tailored to the parties’ needs and available resources./.

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