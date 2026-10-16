Business

Vietnam, Finland seek stronger cooperation in transport infrastructure, smart city building

The Finnish delegation noted Vietnam’s potential in construction and transport, expressing the expectation that the market will become an important gateway for research and development cooperation between businesses from the two countries.

Vietnamese and Finnish officials at the meeting. (Photo: tapchixaydung.vn)
Vietnamese and Finnish officials at the meeting. (Photo: tapchixaydung.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Finland have discussed opportunities for cooperation in smart transport infrastructure, green city building, digital transformation and financing for infrastructure projects.

The discussions took place at a meeting on October 15 between Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Tuong Van and Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio, who was leading a delegation on a working visit to Vietnam.

The Finnish delegation included representatives from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam and organisations and businesses such as Nokia Vietnam, Vaisala, Finnvera, Finnpartnership and Miltton Group.

At the meeting, Van highlighted the two countries’ efforts to promote bilateral cooperation, particularly in construction and transport.

In May 2026, a delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction (MOC) visited Finland and held discussions with the Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency on improving maritime and inland waterway legislation, infrastructure management, and digital transformation in seaport and maritime transport management.

During that visit, MOC leaders also met with Finland’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs responsible for international trade and a delegation of Finnish businesses. The two sides explored cooperation opportunities in seaports, logistics, aviation, urban transport, smart infrastructure and digital transformation.

Van praised Finnish businesses' interest in the Vietnamese market and expressed his wish to learn their experience and proposals to expand collaboration in the coming period.

For his part, Tavio voiced his hope that Finnish businesses will have opportunities to connect their technologies and construction methods with major Vietnamese companies.

The Finnish delegation noted Vietnam’s potential in construction and transport, expressing the expectation that the market will become an important gateway for research and development cooperation between businesses from the two countries.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation priorities in smart and sustainable transport infrastructure, digital transformation, green and smart urban development, aviation, maritime transport and financial solutions to support infrastructure development.

They also looked into the continued implementation of the outcomes of the MOC leaders’ trip to Finland in May 2026, with a view to strengthening links between regulatory agencies, organisations and businesses and expanding ties in areas where both sides have strengths./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam - Finland #transport infrastructure #smart city building #Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction #Finland Finland Vietnam
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