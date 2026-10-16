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Over 2,000 products showcased at OCOP and regional specialties week

The week offers Hai Phong consumers an opportunity to explore, sample and purchase quality agricultural produce and food specialties from across Vietnam, from mountainous areas to the plains.

Visitors to the 2026 OCOP Agricultural Products and Regional Specialties Week in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to the 2026 OCOP Agricultural Products and Regional Specialties Week in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The 2026 OCOP Agricultural Products and Regional Specialties Week opened at the Viet Tiep Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hai Phong on the evening of October 15, bringing together 200 booths operated by 123 organisations, businesses and individuals from 34 provinces and cities nationwide.​

The event showcases more than 2,000 products, including 130 booths featuring products rated three to five stars under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.​

The week offers Hai Phong consumers an opportunity to explore, sample and purchase quality agricultural produce and food specialties from across Vietnam, from mountainous areas to the plains.​

Some featured products are Seng Cu rice and Thai Nguyen tea, along with bamboo shoots, vermicelli, and wood ear mushrooms from Son La. From Hanoi, there are Uoc Le pork sausages and Vong Village green rice cakes, while Phu Tho offers Tan Son salt-baked chicken.

Cao Bang is known for its black jelly, Hai Phong for dried vegetables, and Khanh Hoa and Da Nang for bird’s nest products. Visitors will also find seaweed and Ly Son garlic, specialties from the Central Highlands, cakes from the Mekong Delta, and seafood plus processed seafood from Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, and Hai Phong.​

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Hung Cuong, a representative of the organising committee - Aplus Media and Event Co., Ltd., said the programme aimed to promote quality agricultural products, OCOP goods and signature specialties from localities nationwide. It also seeks to connect businesses, cooperatives and producers with distribution networks and consumers, bringing OCOP products closer to the public.​

The event is expected to strengthen links between supply and demand, expand consumer markets, increase product value and the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, support rural economic development and promote the cultural identity of different regions.​

For businesses, cooperatives, production facilities and OCOP producers, the week provides an opportunity to promote their brands, engage directly with consumers and commercial partners, and expand markets for their products.​

A representative of Minh Phuong Cooperative in Phu Tho said the cooperative had brought local specialties to Hai Phong, together with the cultural stories behind the products. It hoped to introduce these specialties to more consumers, attract new customers, and secure access to supermarket chains, thereby establishing stable outlets for its products.​

Describing Hai Phong as a large market with considerable potential, the cooperative also hoped to gather consumer feedback to improve product quality and secure major sales contracts, ensuring sustainable market access for local produce.​

In addition to exhibition and sales booths, visitors can sample regional dishes at a dedicated food area and enjoy special art performances.​

The OCOP Agricultural Products and Regional Specialties Week runs from October 15 to 20. A large variety of goods attracted many visitors on the opening day, with consumers browsing, learning about, and purchasing products./.​

VNA
#Nông nghiệp #Hai Phong #OCOP #agricultural products #regional specialties Hai Phong
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