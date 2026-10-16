Vietnamese businesses return to Italy’s TTG Travel Experience Rimini 2026

Rome (VNA) – The Vietnam Culture and Tourism Association in Europe (VNCT) is coordinating a joint pavilion representing Vietnam’s tourism sector at TTG Travel Experience 2026 in Rimini, Italy, from October 14 to 16, with the participation from Vietnamese travel companies, aviation representatives and local partners.



TTG Travel Experience is the largest and most important international tourism trade fair in Italy. Organised annually by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) at the Rimini Expo Centre, the event follows a business-to-business (B2B) format for tourism professionals and enterprises, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, tens of thousands of visitors, and hundreds of destination representatives from more than 70 countries.



This year’s Vietnamese pavilion features several businesses, including Authentic Asia, Bellasia, Mekong Image Travel & Events, Seasia Travel, MST – an Italy-based airline representation company, and Vietnam Airlines Italy.



According to the VNCT, the return of Vietnamese businesses to TTG Rimini following the success of the 2025 edition reflects the Italian market’s growth potential and demonstrates the effectiveness of direct engagement with local tourism distribution networks.



Italy has recorded encouraging growth in demand for Vietnam as a destination, particularly since Vietnam Airlines officially launched its direct Hanoi–Milan service. A representative of Vietnam Airlines Italy said the route’s average seat occupancy rate has exceeded 80%.



This is the second consecutive year that the VNCT has organised a business networking space for Vietnamese enterprises at TTG Rimini. Unlike tourism promotion programmes funded by public budgets, this year’s pavilion is financed entirely through direct contributions from participating businesses, with coordination and professional support from the VNCT.



VNCT President Le Y Linh said the decision by many Vietnamese businesses to return to the expo is the clearest evidence of the commercial effectiveness in the Italian market.



Beyond business meetings at the pavilion, the VNCT has planned a series of specialised networking activities with tour operators, travel agencies, journalists, industry bloggers, airline representatives and tourism partners in the Emilia-Romagna region. The activities aim to expand business connections between Vietnam and Italy and create further opportunities for cooperation.



In the long term, the VNCT aims to continue supporting Vietnamese inbound tour operators in strengthening their presence in Europe while providing a platform for businesses seeking to tap into this promising market./.

VNA