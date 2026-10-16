Vietnam welcomes PETRONAS investment expansion

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Top Vietnamese leader’s Denmark visit holds special significance: Former ambassador
The upcoming state visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from October 19-21 is of special significance, reflecting the strong mutual trust between the two countries and opening up new opportunities to elevate bilateral relations, according to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi.
Vietnamese firms seek technology partnerships at Milan trade fair
Bringing together thousands of advanced technology solutions at Fiera Milano from October 13-16, the 35th BI-MU international exhibition in Italy attracted strong participation from a Vietnamese business delegation. Featuring seven specialised technology areas, with a focus on robotics, 3D printing and factory automation, the event offered opportunities to see industrial production technologies in action.
Top leader urges policies to deliver tangible development results
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Commitee and President To Lam called for sound policies to be translated into tangible development outcomes at a nationwide conference in Hanoi on October 16.
Vietnam, Switzerland seek broader, more substantive cooperation
President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse. Ahead of the visit, Vietnam News Agency spoke with Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass about the significance of the trip and prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Top Vietnamese leader’s EU visit of great significance: Ambassador
Vietnam is currently the European Union’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and its 16th largest worldwide. Describing this as an impressive achievement, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier stressed that considerable potential remains for further expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
Hanoi University of Science and Technology urged to become leading research hub
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that amid advances in science and technology, AI, technological competition and supply chain shifts, Vietnam must boost productivity and quality, strengthen self-reliance and enhance international cooperation, making Hanoi University of Science and Technology’s intellect, resilience and creativity more vital than ever.
Young people seek support for start-ups in dialogue with Prime Minister
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a dialogue with 300 young people representing more than 21 million young people nationwide in Hanoi on October 15. At the dialogue, many young participants called for the Government to introduce preferential loan policies to help young people start their own businesses.
Fishermen strengthen safety measures amid stormy seas
Alongside upgrading their fishing vessels to improve efficiency, many fishermen in Dak Lak province continue to venture offshore despite rough seas. Each trip requires careful preparation, from checking engines and equipment to maintaining communications and monitoring weather conditions, to ensure safety and productive fishing.
Vietnam-China legislative cooperation underpins stronger bilateral ties
Vietnam-China relations continue to advance on the basis of the shared understandings reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries. In this process, cooperation between Vietnam’s National Assembly and China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) plays an important role in building political consensus, refining coordination mechanisms and establishing a legal framework for cooperation across various fields.
PM welcomes Hamburg city’s investments in green transition, renewable energy
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung encouraged businesses from Hamburg, Germany, to invest in Vietnam, particularly in green transition and renewable energy, while receiving Peter Tschentscher, Prime Minister and First Mayor of Hamburg, in Hanoi on October 14.
Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation
Defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia met in Hanoi on October 14, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening solidarity, political trust and defence cooperation.
FPT expands into African market with Cairo office
With around 60 local employees and plans to expand its workforce to 300-500 over the next three to five years, FPT expects Egypt to become a technology talent hub connecting European, Middle Eastern and African markets.
Prime Minister attends memorial service for 731 fallen soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a memorial and reburial ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 for the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for national peace, independence and freedom.
Tay ethnic people keep young green rice craft alive in Tuyen Quang
The Tay ethnic people in Thuan Hoa commune, Tuyen Quang province, have preserved the traditional craft of making green rice (com) through generations. Beyond producing a local speciality, the craft helps safeguard cultural heritage, provide livelihoods and create opportunities for community-based tourism.
Vietnam reinforces defence, security cooperation with Laos, Cambodia
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation with Laos and Cambodia during separate receptions for the two countries’ defence ministers in Hanoi on October 13, underscoring its role as a key pillar of bilateral relations and a contribution to regional peace and stability.
Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2027
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Cambodian counterpart, General Tea Seiha, in Hanoi on October 13.
Vietnamese entrepreneurs drive national prosperity
On October 13, 1945, amid the many challenges facing the newly established Democratic Republic of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh sent a letter to the country’s industrial and commercial community, affirming the Government’s commitment to supporting businesses in national reconstruction. He emphasised that national and business interests went hand in hand, and that a prosperous national economy would bring prosperity to businesses.
Vietnam seeks stronger high-tech cooperation with Chinese firms
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man visited the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area on October 13, highlighting Vietnam’s readiness to facilitate investment and cooperation from leading Chinese technology enterprises in emerging industries.
Vietnam, Laos agree on 2027 defence cooperation plan
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with Lao Minister of National Defence General Khamliang Outhakaysone in Hanoi on October 13, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence ties and strategic connectivity.
Ho Chi Minh City’s economy grows 9.86% in Q3
Ho Chi Minh City recorded 9.86% economic growth in Q3, taking its nine-month expansion to 9.06%. Strong FDI inflows, resilient services and accelerated public investment are underpinning the city’s economic performance as it seeks to maintain growth momentum in the final quarter of 2026.