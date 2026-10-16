Top leader’s visit to open new chapter in Vietnam-Denmark relations

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse's upcoming state visit will open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries, said Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen.



To be made at the invitation of King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary, the October 19-21 visit comes as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, marking a significant milestone as it will be the second state visit by a leader of either country to the other.



Commenting on the significance of the visit, the ambassador said this year, Denmark and Vietnam celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. The state visit is an opportunity to honour the enduring friendship that the two countries have built over many decades. In a world undergoing major changes, it is particularly important for small- and medium-sized countries such as Denmark and Vietnam to strengthen their ties and deepen cooperation.



During the visit, the two sides will focus on key topics including trade and investment, green solutions, energy, innovation, education, sustainable food, culture, and bilateral and international cooperation, he stated.



According to the diplomat, friendship between the two peoples is rooted in longstanding historical ties. The Danish royal family has a particular connection with Vietnam, as Prince Henrik spent five years of his childhood in Hanoi.



Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1971, the two countries have steadily elavated their cooperation through several key milestones. These include the 2009 state visit to Vietnam by Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik; the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013; and the 2022 visit to Vietnam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth, accompanied by a delegation of 35 businesses.



In 2023, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh officially announced the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership, providing a solid framework for sustainable development cooperation between the two countries.



Lina Gandløse Hansen said bilateral cooperation has also undergone a strategic shift from development assistance towards an equal and mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership. Between 1993 and 2015, Denmark provided Vietnam with a total of 5.5 billion DKK (827.25 million USD) in official development assistance (ODA).



Government-level cooperation has since become a key pillar in major areas including energy, food safety, healthcare, technical education and statistics, she noted.



Around 150 Danish companies are currently operating in Vietnam, making Denmark the third-largest European investor in the country.



According to Statistics Denmark, bilateral trade reached 11.3 billion DKK in 2025, making Vietnam Denmark’s 40th-largest trading partner and highlighting the considerable potential for broad-based cooperation between the two economies in a new phase of development./.

VNA