Politics

Top leader’s visit to open new chapter in Vietnam-Denmark relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse's upcoming state visit will open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries, said Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen.

On October 3, 2026, General Secretary and President To Lam receives the Ambassador of Denmark Lina Gandløse Hansen who presents her credentials (Photo: VNA)
On October 3, 2026, General Secretary and President To Lam receives the Ambassador of Denmark Lina Gandløse Hansen who presents her credentials (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse's upcoming state visit will open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries, said Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen.

To be made at the invitation of King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary, the October 19-21 visit comes as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, marking a significant milestone as it will be the second state visit by a leader of either country to the other.

Commenting on the significance of the visit, the ambassador said this year, Denmark and Vietnam celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. The state visit is an opportunity to honour the enduring friendship that the two countries have built over many decades. In a world undergoing major changes, it is particularly important for small- and medium-sized countries such as Denmark and Vietnam to strengthen their ties and deepen cooperation.

During the visit, the two sides will focus on key topics including trade and investment, green solutions, energy, innovation, education, sustainable food, culture, and bilateral and international cooperation, he stated.

According to the diplomat, friendship between the two peoples is rooted in longstanding historical ties. The Danish royal family has a particular connection with Vietnam, as Prince Henrik spent five years of his childhood in Hanoi.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1971, the two countries have steadily elavated their cooperation through several key milestones. These include the 2009 state visit to Vietnam by Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik; the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013; and the 2022 visit to Vietnam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth, accompanied by a delegation of 35 businesses.

In 2023, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh officially announced the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership, providing a solid framework for sustainable development cooperation between the two countries.

Lina Gandløse Hansen said bilateral cooperation has also undergone a strategic shift from development assistance towards an equal and mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership. Between 1993 and 2015, Denmark provided Vietnam with a total of 5.5 billion DKK (827.25 million USD) in official development assistance (ODA).

Government-level cooperation has since become a key pillar in major areas including energy, food safety, healthcare, technical education and statistics, she noted.

Around 150 Danish companies are currently operating in Vietnam, making Denmark the third-largest European investor in the country.

According to Statistics Denmark, bilateral trade reached 11.3 billion DKK in 2025, making Vietnam Denmark’s 40th-largest trading partner and highlighting the considerable potential for broad-based cooperation between the two economies in a new phase of development./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #President To Lam #Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen #Vietnam-Denmar relations Denmark
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s upcoming trip to lift ties with Denmark, EU, Belgium: Deputy FM

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium is expected to open new opportunities to strengthen the development capacity and strategic autonomy of Vietnam and its partners, delivering tangible benefits to citizens and businesses and contributing to peace, cooperation and sustainable development in both regions and globally.

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam elevates ties with Denmark, EU and Belgium: Spokeswoman

Vietnam and the EU officially upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President of the European Council António Costa’s visit to Vietnam in January 2026. Vietnam is the EU’s first comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia and the only ASEAN member with all cooperation pillars in place with the bloc.

See more

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong (Photo: VNA)

Laos’ senior Party official concludes official visit to Vietnam

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders welcomed the visit, describing it as significant as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party congress resolutions and high-level agreements, and seeking to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The Vietnamese delegation meet with Desmond Choo, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister of State for Defence, and Singaporean MP Lee Hong Chuang. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore promote cooperation through Party-to-Party channel

Nguyen Long Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the committee, praised Singapore’s experience in personnel training, green transition, digital transformation and economic development, saying these offer valuable lessons for Vietnam.

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EU ties set for new heights with concrete, practical outcomes: Ambassador

The upcoming official visit to the European Union (EU) by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide a chance for the two sides to bring bilateral ties to a new height, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier told the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (right) receives Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Public Security receives Lao Party official

Cooperation between the public security ministries of Vietnam and Laos will continue to deepen and become more practical and effective, with guidance from the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, said Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Commitee and President To Lam speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Right policies must translate into tangible development capacity: Top leader

The Party Central Committee’s decisions require changes in thinking and coordinated reforms in Party building, leadership methods and personnel work. Right policies must translate into tangible development capacity, demonstrated through the operational effectiveness of the political system, the economy’s competitiveness and improvements in people’s lives.

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

☀️ Morning digest on October 16

Vietnamese leaders' meetings with Politburo Member and Standing Member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat Vilay Lakhamphong, PM Le Minh Hung's dialogue with the youth, and 10 outstanding Vietnamese women honoured by FAO are among news highlights on October 15 evening.

Representatives of Asian consulates in Ho Chi Minh City attend the inauguration of the Friendship Garden in Con Dao. (Photo: VNA)

Asian consulates join friendship journey to Con Dao

the “Friendship journey – The city named after President Ho Chi Minh” programme is expected to lay the groundwork for stronger people-to-people diplomacy between Ho Chi Minh City and foreign partners, contributing to Vietnam’s relations with other countries and to regional peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s top legislator welcomes Standing Member of LPRP Secretariat

NA President Tran Thanh Man proposed maintaining regular exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as among their committees, specialised agencies, and parliamentarians, particularly regarding issues emerging during the implementation of each Party’s congress resolutions.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi's National Assembly deputies urged to fulfill commitments to voters

In the third quarter of 2026, Hanoi recorded a strong breakthrough, with growth of 10.02%, exceeding the national rate of 9.95%. This marked the first time the city had achieved double-digit growth this year and its highest quarterly growth rate. Its GRDP growth in the first nine months was estimated at 8.85%, up from 7.92% in the same period of 2025.