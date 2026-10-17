Ambassador pledges every effort to promote Vietnam–Sweden ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa presented her credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on October 15, officially beginning her term of office in the Nordic nation.



At the audience following the credentials presentation ceremony at the Royal Palace of Stockholm, King Carl XVI Gustaf welcomed Hoa on assuming her mission. He expressed warm sentiments toward Vietnam, as well as high regard for the traditional friendship between the two countries.



The King voiced his wish for Vietnam–Sweden relations to continue flourishing and for bilateral cooperation to expand in both scope and depth.



He also wished the ambassador a successful tenure that contributes to the enhancement of ties between the two nations.



Expressing her honour at being appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Sweden, Hoa conveyed her deep gratitude for the precious sentiment, support, and assistance extended by the Royal Family, Government, and people of Sweden to Vietnam during the country’s past struggle for national independence, as well as its present national development efforts.



She emphasised that Vietnam always treasures and wishes to deepen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Sweden.



Building upon the mutual trust and past achievements, the ambassador pledged to make every effort to promote bilateral relations, strengthen connections among the two countries’ agencies, localities, businesses, and research and educational institutions, foster cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and leverage the bridging role of the Vietnamese community in Sweden.



Hoa begins her tenure amid new momentum in bilateral ties, particularly following the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in science, technology, and innovation in June 2025. This framework opens up numerous opportunities to connect Sweden's strengths in technology, innovation, and sustainable development with Vietnam's development needs and potential, delivering practical benefits to the citizens and business communities of both nations.



On October 13, the ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Ambassador Cecilia Ruthstrom-Ruin, Chief of Protocol at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs./.

VNA