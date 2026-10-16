Sci-Tech

AI platform launched to help businesses build brands

Addressing the event, experts and business representatives stressed that harnessing digital technologies requires businesses to adopt a new mindset, use data in decision-making, and maintain brand identity and consumer trust.

A business representative engages with the platform via a "tap-to-connect" feature at the event. (Photo: VNA)
A business representative engages with the platform via a "tap-to-connect" feature at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The NEX Brain™ brand growth platform, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI), data and communication resources to help businesses develop and optimise brand strategies, was launched at a ceremony held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Chicilon Group in Ho Chi Minh City on October 15.

Addressing the event, experts and business representatives stressed that harnessing digital technologies requires businesses to adopt a new mindset, use data in decision-making, and maintain brand identity and consumer trust.

Hoang Quang Phong, VCCI Vice President, said AI is no longer confined to laboratories or major technology corporations but had become part of everyday business activities, from production and operations to customer service and brand development.

Marketing is undergoing particularly rapid change as consumers accessed information through increasingly diverse channels, shopping behaviours became more complex, and competition for customer attention intensified, he noted.

Although businesses now have access to more data, this does not necessarily enable them to make faster or more accurate decisions, Phong said, adding that determining the returns on brand investment and measuring the effectiveness of marketing activities remain major challenges, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises facing constraints in finance, technology and specialised personnel.

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The launch of the NEX Brain brand growth platform (Photo: VNA)

He said tools for data analysis, strategic planning and resource optimisation could help businesses gradually improve management capacity and marketing performance.

Bui Quy Phong, Vice President of Vietnam's Chief Sales & Marketing Officers Club (CSMO), said AI is having a far-reaching impact on marketing, particularly as consumer behaviour changed. As customers increasingly use AI to search for information, explore products and discover brands, businesses need to integrate the technology into their marketing activities to adapt to new forms of market interaction.

According to Phong, the key lies not in which AI software businesses use, but in changing their mindset toward how they approach and apply the technology. This, he said, underscores the need for continuous learning and knowledge updates to select and apply solutions that best align with their development goals.

Traditional campaign evaluation often requires market research or specialised tools, involving considerable time and costs. Platforms that connect data across interactions with markets, customers and consumers, while measuring results, could therefore offer practical benefits. By identifying customer needs, problems and market opportunities, businesses could develop more suitable campaigns, improve products and assess investment effectiveness, Phong said.

Against this backdrop, Chicilon Group introduced NEX Brain™, designed to connect data, AI and communication resources throughout the process of developing, implementing and optimising brand strategies.

Guo Zhi Feng, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer of Chicilon Group, said businesses need to identify their brands’ challenges, determine appropriate messages and target customer groups, select communication channels and adjust activities based on actual results as media channels diversified and consumer behaviour continued to change.

The platform links brand and market analysis, growth opportunity diagnosis, strategic planning, communication planning, implementation, measurement and optimisation. By combining data, brand development methodologies, AI technology and communication resources, it aims to provide businesses with a stronger basis for decision-making, more efficient resource use and improved returns on brand-building investment.

Guo said Chicilon hopes to work with businesses, consultants, agencies and professional partners to test the platform in real business situations, gather feedback and refine the solution./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #NEX Brain™ #data and communication resources #VCCI #Chicilon Group #NEX Brain #artificial intelligence
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