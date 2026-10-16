Forum calls for stronger digital connectivity among Global South countries

​Hanoi (VNA) – The Asia-Africa International Forum 2026, themed “Promoting Digital Connectivity among Global South Countries,” was held in Hanoi to discuss opportunities to strengthen digital cooperation among developing countries.

The October 15 event was organised by the Institute for South Asian, West Asian and African Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS).

Addressing the forum, Prof. Dr. Le Van Loi, President of VASS, said digital connectivity offers the Global South new opportunities to exchange knowledge, data, technology and services, promote trade, coordinate scientific research and share resources to address common development challenges.

He stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure development, policymaking, cross-border payments, data protection and cybersecurity, enabling countries to participate more deeply in economic, scientific and technological activities.

​Sharing Morocco’s experience, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi highlighted the growing role of digital technology in socio-economic development. Morocco’s national digital transformation strategy focuses on expanding online public services, developing the digital economy and fostering innovation.

He emphasised that expanding connectivity must go hand in hand with ensuring equitable access to digital technology and its benefits, particularly for people in developing countries.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Trung, Director of the Institute for South Asian, West Asian and African Studies, noted that despite significant progress in Internet connectivity, substantial digital divides remained between countries and population groups.

Figures presented at the forum showed that around six billion people worldwide used the Internet in 2025, accounting for 74% of the global population, while approximately 2.2 billion remained unconnected. In Africa, Internet penetration was only about 36%.

​Disparities between urban and rural areas and between men and women reflect barriers involving not only infrastructure but also costs, access to devices and digital skills.

Trung stressed the need to move beyond expanding network coverage to ensure people can effectively access and use digital services. Alongside infrastructure investment, countries should support low-income groups, improve digital skills and prevent vulnerable populations from being left behind.

For Vietnam, digital connectivity is a key development priority. Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, identifies science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation as leading strategic breakthroughs, providing a foundation for international cooperation and stronger technological capacity.

Participants agreed that digital connectivity among Global South countries should go beyond expanding infrastructure and Internet access to ensure people can use technology effectively and benefit from it. They called for closer cooperation, experience-sharing, stronger digital skills and personal data protection to promote an inclusive and sustainable digital economy./.​