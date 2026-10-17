All four Vietnamese students win medals at Al-Fergani International Physics Olympiad

Hanoi (VNA) – All four Vietnamese students competing at the second Al-Fergani International Physics Olympiad (FIPhO 2026) won medals, comprising one gold, two silvers and one bronze, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on October 17.



The competition took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 10 - 17, attracting 107 contestants from 15 countries and territories. Vietnam ranked fourth overall, behind Russia, China and host Uzbekistan.



The gold medal went to Le Ba Tuan Viet from the High School for Gifted Students under the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.



Truong Ba Chi Thanh, also from this school, and Tang Hao Nhien from Quoc Hoc Hue High School for Gifted Students in Hue city got the silver medal, while Le Hong Nhan from Lam Son High School for Gifted Students in Thanh Hoa province won the bronze medal.



Named after scientist Ahmad al-Fergani, the international contest aims to encourage students’ interest in physics, develop their scientific research capabilities and promote international academic exchanges.



This year’s examination placed greater emphasis on applying physics knowledge to analyse, explain and solve problems related to real-life situations and modern science. It comprised theoretical and experimental sections, each held over five hours on a separate day. The theoretical section featured three problems worth a maximum of 60 points, while the experimental section carried a maximum of 40 points.



The challenging tests required contestants not only to master fundamental laws and principles but also to demonstrate logical reasoning, analytical thinking and the ability to apply knowledge across different fields.



The fact that all Vietnamese team members won medals once again highlighted Vietnamese students’ capabilities in international scientific competitions and recognises the efforts of students and teachers in selection, training and academic preparation./.

VNA