Society

Dak Lak steps up awareness campaigns against IUU fishing

At the conference, border guard officers briefed participants on the province’s 2026 regulations and implementation plan for external information activities, as well as historical evidence and legal grounds affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

A border guard of Dak Lak distributes leaflets on anti-IUU fishing regulations to fishermen at the conference on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A border guard of Dak Lak distributes leaflets on anti-IUU fishing regulations to fishermen at the conference on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Dak Lak province stepped up efforts to raise public awareness of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing through a conference on external information, dissemination on border, sea and island sovereignty and fisheries law compliance held on October 15.

The event was organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the provincial Border Guard Command and the People’s Committee of Hoa Hiep ward. It brought together officials from 34 communes and wards in the eastern part of the province and 150 local fishermen.

At the conference, border guard officers briefed participants on the province’s 2026 regulations and implementation plan for external information activities, as well as historical evidence and legal grounds affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

Fishermen were also briefed on anti-IUU fishing regulations, with a focus on Government Decree No. 246/2026/ND-CP, dated June 29, 2026, on administrative penalties in the fisheries sector.

The provincial border guards consider public outreach a regular and important task, particularly in helping fishermen understand maritime laws and comply with fishing regulations. These efforts contribute to the nationwide campaign to have the European Commission’s (EC) “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood lifted.

Dang Van Thong, owner of fishing vessel PY-51138 in Hoa Hiep ward, said he and other local fishermen have become more aware of permitted fishing areas and the consequences of violations, especially given the increasingly strict penalties.

Huynh Tan Hiep, head of the Phu Tho neighbourhood Farmers’ Association branch, said fishermen have paid greater attention to presenting required documents when vessels entered or left ports. They also avoided fishing in foreign waters, helping ensure seafood traceability and protect national maritime sovereignty.

Dak Lak has nearly 2,600 registered fishing vessels in the national database. All nearly 690 vessels measuring at least 15 metres in length, which are required to carry vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment, have installed the devices. All fishing vessels have also been marked and bear registration numbers as required.

From August to October, the province has focused on measures to fully address recommendations on combating IUU fishing./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Dak Lak #IUU fishing #anti-IUU fishing regulations #Hoang Sa #Truong Sa Dak Lak
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