VFF President calls for support to help the poor

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has issued an appeal calling on domestic and international organisations, businesses, and individuals to support disadvantaged households and individuals during the Peak Month "For the Poor" 2026.



Writing on behalf of the VFF Central Committee on October 17, Hoai highlighted the tradition of solidarity and mutual assistance that defines Vietnamese culture, noting that helping those in distress remains a cornerstone of the nation’s social values.



She acknowledged the care and attention of the Party and State, as well as the contributions by the VFF, mass organisations, the business community, organisations, and individuals both at home and abroad, which have helped the poor, the vulnerable, and those affected by natural disasters and epidemics overcome hardships and stabilise their lives.



However, she pointed out that many poor households and disadvantaged people still face severe difficulties and require community assistance.



As Vietnam enters a new phase of national development, Hoai emphasised that achieving the goal of "leaving no one behind" requires joint efforts across all sectors of society alongside state resources.



The official called on agencies, organisations, enterprises, benefactors, Vietnamese people at home and abroad, and international friends to continue upholding the tradition of solidarity and mutual affection, and to actively participate in the Peak Month “For the Poor” 2026.



She suggested them contribute to the “For the Poor” Fund at both central and local levels through practical actions aligned with their conditions and capacities, saying this will help create more livelihoods, jobs, and opportunities for the poor to rise up, stabilise their lives, and achieve sustainable poverty alleviation.



The Standing Committee of the VFF Central Committee pledges that all donated funds will be managed and utilised transparently, efficiently, and strictly for their intended purposes, Hoai stated./.

VNA