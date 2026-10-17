Society

Resolution helps harness resources of Vietnamese community in Canada

The recent launch of the Global Vietnamese Network (GVN) aims to create a platform for cooperation and resource sharing, preserve national cultural identity, and promote the OV community’s role as a bridge in Vietnam–Canada relations.

A representative of the Canada–Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council speaks at the launch of the Global Vietnamese Network (GVN) in Canada. (Photo: VNA)
A representative of the Canada–Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council speaks at the launch of the Global Vietnamese Network (GVN) in Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Efforts to strengthen links among Vietnamese associations and mobilise the resources of Vietnamese intellectuals, entrepreneurs and younger generations in Canada are gaining momentum under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs.

As part of these efforts, the recent launch of the Global Vietnamese Network (GVN) aims to create a platform for cooperation and resource sharing, preserve national cultural identity, and promote the OV community’s role as a bridge in Vietnam–Canada relations.

The GVN was initiated by three organisations: the Canada–Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, the Canada–Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council, and the Canada–Vietnam Culture, Tourism and Arts Association, with a view to combining their respective strengths and enhancing coordination in community activities. It is expected to facilitate experience and resource sharing and joint initiatives on a voluntary and equal basis, while respecting each member’s distinctive strengths.

The network’s objectives align with Resolution No. 23, dated August 2, 2026, which calls for a sustainable global ecosystem connecting Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, and younger generations around the world. The resolution also highlights the role of OVs in preserving the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, strengthening ties with their homeland and contributing to national development.

Engaging younger generations is a key priority for the network. Through educational programmes, volunteer activities, cultural exchanges and intergenerational engagement, it will help young people of Vietnamese origin better understand their roots, proote their creativity and take on active roles in community initiatives.

Phan Thi Quynh Trang, representing the Canada–Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council, emphasised that young people shouldn’t just be invited to attend events but should also have chances to share ideas and take part in planning and organising activities.

Assigning them roles suited to their abilities and interests will encourage active participation and help maintain their connection with Vietnamese culture and heritage in Canada’s multicultural environment, she added.

Alongside cultural activities, the GVN aims to connect OV intellectuals, experts and entrepreneurs to develop cooperation initiatives that address practical needs. Such links could help unlock the community’s potential both in Canada and in contributing knowledge and experience to Vietnam.

As Vietnam and Canada have recently upgraded their relations to a Strategic Partnership, the GVN is expected to provide a further channel for community engagement. Through practical initiatives in culture, education and exchanges, it is expected to help strengthen solidarity, mutual understanding and people-to-people ties, contributing to friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #Global Vietnamese Network #Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW #overseas Vietnamese affairs Canada
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Tran Trung Kien, Secretary General of the Vietnam-Japan Economic Cooperation Promotion Association (VJECPA), talks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

OVs can become substantive economic bridges between Vietnam, Japan: expert

Tran Trung Kien, Secretary General of the Vietnam-Japan Economic Cooperation Promotion Association (VJECPA) noted that Japan has many strengths that match Vietnam’s development needs, particularly in technology, manufacturing, supporting industries, automation, high-tech agriculture, healthcare, elderly care, education and training, digital transformation, green industry and the circular economy.

Nguyen Phuong Chung, lecturer and Director of the Vietnamese Language Programme at Columbia University’s Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in the US (Photo published by VNA)

OVs serve as bridge for knowledge, technology for Vietnam

According to Nguyen Phuong Chung, lecturer and Director of the Vietnamese Language Programme at Columbia University’s Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures in the US, Resolution 23 represents an important shift in how the position, role, and contributions of overseas Vietnamese are viewed.

See more

Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh city People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong inspects the People’s Assistant model at the city’s Public Administration Service Centre. (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)

Bac Ninh to expand AI app for paperwork after positive pilot results

The app helps residents complete paperwork by scanning and recognising documents, filling in information automatically and checking that applications include the required components. Bac Ninh tested the model in the wards of Song Lieu, Nam Son, Phuong Lieu, Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang and Vu Ninh.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes international cooperation in vocational training

The 2026 World Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training is expected to support the development of high-quality vocational education worldwide and give workers more opportunities to upgrade their skills and improve their career prospects.

A border guard of Dak Lak distributes leaflets on anti-IUU fishing regulations to fishermen at the conference on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak steps up awareness campaigns against IUU fishing

At the conference, border guard officers briefed participants on the province’s 2026 regulations and implementation plan for external information activities, as well as historical evidence and legal grounds affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for full peace in Middle East

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, step up diplomacy and mediation, and fully deliver on commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri offers incense at the Can Tho city Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho: 120 sets of martyrs’ remains reburied

The remains were recovered in Dong Phuoc and Thoi Lai communes by a temporary search and recovery team under the Can Tho Military Command and Team K90 of the Political Department of Military Region 9.

Veterans and local residents gather to pay their respects as a convoy carrying the remains of 93 fallen soldiers passes through March 26 Square in Ha Giang 1 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Remains of 93 martyrs reburied in Tuyen Quang

Residents stopped work and gathered quietly along both sides of the road leading to the cemetery. Veterans stood at attention and saluted, elderly people clasped their hands in reverence, and children held up the national flag.

Civil servants at the Dong Xoai ward Public Administration Service Centre handle administrative procedures for local residents. (Photo: VNA)

AI, robots drive administrative reform in Dong Xoai

The Public Administration Service Centre of Dong Xoai ward, Dong Nai city, has introduced reception robots and AI-powered chatbots and voicebots to accelerate administrative reform and build a digital government.

Khanh Hoa will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM). (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa prepares for APEC Year 2027

The central province will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM).

The dining scene in Vietnam is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling. (Photo Courtesy of Marriott International)

Local flavours shape Vietnam’s evolving dining scene

Chefs and industry experts say the dining scene is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling, contemporary techniques and distinctive settings combining to give Vietnamese food new expressions.

Delegates to the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youth on startups, innovation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15, focusing on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.