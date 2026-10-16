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Vietnam promotes international cooperation in vocational training

The 2026 World Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training is expected to support the development of high-quality vocational education worldwide and give workers more opportunities to upgrade their skills and improve their career prospects.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Tianjin (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation is taking part in the 2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in Tianjin city, China, to promote international cooperation in skills development and improve training quality amid rapid digital and green transitions.

The conference opened on October 16, bringing together 51 ministerial-level and higher-ranking representatives from 41 countries.

Discussions focus on international cooperation, the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), and the training of highly skilled workers to meet changing labour market demands.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, a member of the Vietnamese delegation Dong Van Ngoc, rector of Hanoi College of Electromechanics, said Vietnam has participated in the conference since 2024, and his college is a founding member of the organisation.

He described the conference as an important forum for high-quality vocational education, offering countries opportunities to strengthen cooperation in workforce training and better meet businesses’ demand for skilled workers.

Ngoc said this year’s discussions cover the development of vocational training standards aligned with industry requirements, the recognition of training capacity and qualifications, and preparations for labour mobility in technical and technological fields.

As digital transformation and AI continue to reshape industries, he expected the conference’s discussions and outcomes to help expand access to vocational education and make training more practical and responsive to labour market needs.

He added that Hanoi College of Electromechanics is reviewing trends in digital transformation, the green transition and emerging technologies to update its training programmes. The college is working to incorporate advanced technologies and standards used by businesses, including global companies, into its curricula.

This approach aims to strengthen links between education and real-world production and business activities, while improving graduates’ ability to meet employers’ requirements, Ngoc noted.

At the conference, Khondker Mohammed Talha, President of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), highlighted the need to expand access to education and skills training.

He noted that in 2023, one in five young people worldwide was not in employment, education or training, a situation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, skills shortages continue to affect businesses globally and constrain economic growth.

Talha said technical and vocational education should equip people not only with knowledge but also with practical abilities to address real-world demands. Lifelong learning should be a foundation for helping workers adapt to the shift towards digital and green economies.

First held in 2022, the World Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training has become a forum for international cooperation. This year’s event provides an opportunity for countries to share experience, enhance partnerships and improve links between vocational training and industry.​

The discussions are expected to support the development of high-quality vocational education worldwide and give workers more opportunities to upgrade their skills and improve their career prospects./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference #UNESCO #vocational training
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