Society

Bac Ninh to expand AI app for paperwork after positive pilot results

The app helps residents complete paperwork by scanning and recognising documents, filling in information automatically and checking that applications include the required components. Bac Ninh tested the model in the wards of Song Lieu, Nam Son, Phuong Lieu, Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang and Vu Ninh.

Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh city People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong inspects the People’s Assistant model at the city’s Public Administration Service Centre. (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)
Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh city People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong inspects the People’s Assistant model at the city’s Public Administration Service Centre. (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern city of Bac Ninh will put its AI-powered “People’s Assistant” app through a controlled, large-scale pilot after using it to handle thousands of administrative procedures in six wards.

​Each seven-day phase will cover 20-30 communes and wards over three months.

​The app helps residents complete paperwork by scanning and recognising documents, filling in information automatically and checking that applications include the required components. Bac Ninh tested the model in the wards of Song Lieu, Nam Son, Phuong Lieu, Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang and Vu Ninh.

​Uptake reached 83.2% in Hiep Hoa and topped 60% in Bac Giang, while resident satisfaction exceeded 90%.

​Testing showed that the system can support about 300 concurrent users on lightweight tasks. AI-powered document extraction takes an average of 18.6 seconds per request, with a 98.32% success rate. The platform and core functions meet practical requirements, making the app eligible for a broader rollout.

​The municipal People’s Committee has tasked its Office and the city’s Public Administration Service Centre with leading the effort, working with the Department of Science and Technology, the police and other agencies. They must finalise a training plan and hold a rollout conference before October 20, pick the communes and wards for the first phase, and set a roadmap for later ones.

​The Department of Science and Technology and the Bac Ninh City Police will advise on technology, cybersecurity, information security and personal data protection. Commune- and ward-level People’s Committees must ensure their one-stop service units have enough staff, equipment and network connectivity, send the right personnel to training, use the app as instructed and report technical problems promptly.

​Relevant units will compile monthly reports during the pilot. At least 30 days before it ends, they must submit a comprehensive assessment to the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, who will decide whether to end or extend the pilot or move to official deployment./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Bac Ninh #People’s Assistant app #administrative procedures Bac Ninh
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