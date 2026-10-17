Society

Outstanding Vietnamese women honoured for remarkable achievements

Out of the 54 nominations, the organising committee decided to award five collectives and 12 individuals in the fields of scientific research, state management, corporate business, education, healthcare, the armed forces, culture, and sports.

vnanet-2026-vietnam-womens-award.jpg
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (fifth from left) and President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Le Thi Thuy (fifth from right) present the 2026 Vietnam Women’s Award to representatives of the winning collectives at the ceremony in Hanoi on October 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee held a ceremony in Hanoi on October 16 to present the 2026 Vietnam Women’s Award and the second Nguyen Thi Dinh Award.

The event was organised in celebration of the 96th anniversary of the VWU and Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20).

The Vietnam Women’s Award is an annual initiative honouring Vietnamese women and collectives for outstanding talents and achievements across all social aspects.

Out of the 54 nominations, the organising committee decided to award five collectives and 12 individuals in the fields of scientific research, state management, corporate business, education, healthcare, the armed forces, culture, and sports.

Since its inception in 2002, the Vietnam Women’s Award has honoured 110 collectives and 218 individuals.

Meanwhile, the second Nguyen Thi Dinh Award, named after female general Nguyen Thi Dinh, recognised 32 exemplary full-time VWU officials out of 4,000 across all levels.

Congratulating the winners of the 2026 Vietnam Women’s Award and the second Nguyen Thi Dinh Award, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc emphasised that throughout the nation's history, Vietnamese women have consistently made vital, persistent, and significant contributions.

Today, women actively participate in almost all areas of social life, accounting for more than half of the population and nearly half of the workforce. Female deputies make up 30% of the National Assembly, and the rate of women-owned and managed businesses in Vietnam ranks among the highest globally.

These facts confirm that women are active agents, a crucial resource, and a key driver of national development, he noted, adding that caring for women extends beyond support and protection; it fundamentally means empowering them to realise their potential and contribute to the country.

Regarding the women's movement, he called for continued reforms of the VWU’s activities with a greater focus on professionalism, efficiency, and the grassroots level. Member satisfaction should serve as the benchmark for success while the VWU should address emerging issues promptly and better safeguard women’s legitimate rights and interests.

The Deputy PM urged Party committees, local authorities, ministries, and agencies to better resolve challenges facing women and build a supportive environment for their development. Besides, ministries and agencies should proactively remove bottlenecks within their jurisdiction, offering targeted support tailored to rural, mountainous, and remote women, those with disabilities, as well as female workers, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs.

They need to create opportunities for women’s substantive development and equality while effectively implementing mechanisms and policies on women and gender equality, thus ensuring women’s equal access to education, employment, capital, technology, and social welfare, he added.

The official called on every woman to remain confident in her capabilities, pursue continuous learning, master new technologies, and build a happy, progressive family. He expressed his belief that with their courage, intellect, and ambition, Vietnamese women will continue helping to shape a prosperous nation, driving fast and sustainable development in the new era.

vnanet-womens-innovative-entrepreneurship-competition-2027.jpg
Officials launch the 2027 "Women’s Innovative Entrepreneurship: Elevating Vietnamese Brands" competition at the ceremony in Hanoi on October 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

On this occasion, the 2027 "Women’s Innovative Entrepreneurship: Elevating Vietnamese Brands" competition was launched under the theme: "Dual Transformation – A New Driver for Economic Growth".

The competition aims to foster women’s entrepreneurial and innovative spirit by identifying and honouring outstanding women-owned or managed business models and projects, thereby promoting science – technology adoption, digital transformation, green transformation, and the branding of Vietnamese products.

The activity is held within the framework of the Government's scheme on supporting women’s entrepreneurship for the 2026–2035 period (Project 2415), creating a dynamic ecosystem to connect women entrepreneurs with businesses, investors, experts, and support organisations. This initiative is expected to help expand their access to resources, improve production and business efficiency, and empower women’s active involvement in economic growth./.

VNA
#VNHP #Vietnamese women #Vietnam Women’s Union #Vietnam Women’s Award #Nguyen Thi Dinh Award
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Happy Vietnam

Related News

The panel discussion at the conference on sustainable trade practices for effective exports by women-owned and gender-responsive enterprises in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Women-led firms encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to boost exports

Nguyen Kim Lan, Manager of UN Women Vietnam’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme, said export markets are imposing increasingly stringent requirements on businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable development, including environmental, labour, social responsibility, corporate governance and gender equality standards.

See more

Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh city People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong inspects the People’s Assistant model at the city’s Public Administration Service Centre. (Photo: baobacninhtv.vn)

Bac Ninh to expand AI app for paperwork after positive pilot results

The app helps residents complete paperwork by scanning and recognising documents, filling in information automatically and checking that applications include the required components. Bac Ninh tested the model in the wards of Song Lieu, Nam Son, Phuong Lieu, Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang and Vu Ninh.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes international cooperation in vocational training

The 2026 World Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training is expected to support the development of high-quality vocational education worldwide and give workers more opportunities to upgrade their skills and improve their career prospects.

A border guard of Dak Lak distributes leaflets on anti-IUU fishing regulations to fishermen at the conference on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak steps up awareness campaigns against IUU fishing

At the conference, border guard officers briefed participants on the province’s 2026 regulations and implementation plan for external information activities, as well as historical evidence and legal grounds affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for full peace in Middle East

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, step up diplomacy and mediation, and fully deliver on commitments under the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri offers incense at the Can Tho city Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho: 120 sets of martyrs’ remains reburied

The remains were recovered in Dong Phuoc and Thoi Lai communes by a temporary search and recovery team under the Can Tho Military Command and Team K90 of the Political Department of Military Region 9.

Veterans and local residents gather to pay their respects as a convoy carrying the remains of 93 fallen soldiers passes through March 26 Square in Ha Giang 1 ward, Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)

Remains of 93 martyrs reburied in Tuyen Quang

Residents stopped work and gathered quietly along both sides of the road leading to the cemetery. Veterans stood at attention and saluted, elderly people clasped their hands in reverence, and children held up the national flag.

Civil servants at the Dong Xoai ward Public Administration Service Centre handle administrative procedures for local residents. (Photo: VNA)

AI, robots drive administrative reform in Dong Xoai

The Public Administration Service Centre of Dong Xoai ward, Dong Nai city, has introduced reception robots and AI-powered chatbots and voicebots to accelerate administrative reform and build a digital government.

Khanh Hoa will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM). (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa prepares for APEC Year 2027

The central province will host the first APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1) and the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (FCBDM).

The dining scene in Vietnam is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling. (Photo Courtesy of Marriott International)

Local flavours shape Vietnam’s evolving dining scene

Chefs and industry experts say the dining scene is becoming more sophisticated, with local ingredients, texture, culinary storytelling, contemporary techniques and distinctive settings combining to give Vietnamese food new expressions.

Delegates to the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youth on startups, innovation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on October 15, focusing on employment policies, human resource training, startup support, and promoting young people's pioneering role in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right), former President Nguyen Minh Triet (left), incumbent and former officials, along with local residents attend the ceremony held Ho Chi Minh City on October 14 to commemorate and rebury the remains of 731 fallen soldiers recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial service held for 731 fallen soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City

From June 23 to October 5, Team K74 and other forces recovered 731 sets of martyrs’ remains from the park. Biological samples and DNA samples collected from relatives of unidentified fallen soldiers are being analysed and stored in the national gene bank to support identification efforts.