☀️ Morning digest on October 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Hanoi on October 17 afternoon, as part of the latter’s two-day official visit to Vietnam.



General Secretary and President Lam welcomed President Parmelin, his spouse and the high-ranking Swiss delegation on their official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He expressed his appreciation for Switzerland as one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam, as well as for the Swiss President’s affection for the Southeast Asian country and its people. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 during her official visit to Vietnam from October 17 to 19.



The top leader of Vietnam welcomed PM Brigitte Haas on the first official high-level visit between the two countries since they established diplomatic relations in 2008. He described the visit and the signing of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between Vietnam and Liechtenstein and the Vietnam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement as important milestones laying the groundwork for deeper bilateral relations in the coming years. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Liechtenstein counterpart Brigitte Haas agreed on various measures to foster cooperation and make full use of the newly signed agreements during their talks in Hanoi on October 18.



PM Hung warmly welcomed his counterpart on her official visit, stressing that it is the first high-level official visit between the two countries since they established diplomatic relations in 2008. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Swiss President Guy Parmelin agreed to turn education – training, science – technology, and innovation into the focus of the two countries’ cooperation during their meeting in Hanoi on October 17.



Warmly welcoming the Swiss President on his official visit to Vietnam, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always deeply values the precious support and assistance provided by the Swiss Government and people throughout its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its ongoing development and international integration. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Hanoi on October 18, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral ties and promote parliamentary cooperation.



The meeting took place during the Swiss President's official visit to Vietnam on October 17-18, as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Read full story



- The implementation of the 2026 socio-economic development plan and the proposed plan for 2027 were among the key issues discussed by National Assembly (NA) deputies during group discussions on the morning of October 18 as part of the 16th legislature's second session.



Speaking at a group discussion, NA President Tran Thanh Man praised the socio-economic development achievements recorded in the first nine months of 2026, with GDP growth reaching 9.01%, the highest level in 15 years. Read full story



- Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and representatives of the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officially signed the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) in Hanoi on October 18.



The signing was witnessed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. Read full story



- All four Vietnamese students competing at the second Al-Fergani International Physics Olympiad (FIPhO 2026) won medals, comprising one gold, two silvers and one bronze, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on October 17.



The competition took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 10 - 17, attracting 107 contestants from 15 countries and territories. Vietnam ranked fourth overall, behind Russia, China and host Uzbekistan. Read full story./.

VNA