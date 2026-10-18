Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 during her official visit to Vietnam from October 17 to 19.



The top leader of Vietnam welcomed PM Brigitte Haas on the first official high-level visit between the two countries since they established diplomatic relations in 2008. He described the visit and the signing of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between Vietnam and Liechtenstein and the Vietnam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement as important milestones laying the groundwork for deeper bilateral relations in the coming years.



He spoke highly of Liechtenstein’s development achievements, saying the country has one of the world’s highest per capita incomes, robust GDP growth, and notable strengths in high-tech manufacturing, financial centre development, banking services, and innovation. He also welcomed Liechtenstein’s active role in promoting multilateralism, free trade and efforts to address global challenges.



Briefing his guest on Vietnam’s development orientations, the General Secretary and President said the country is striving to achieve its two centenary goals, with the aim of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.



“Vietnam identifies science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and private sector development as key drivers of its new development phase, while regarding self-reliance, resilience and expanded international relations as foundations for rapid and sustainable growth,” he stated.



Brigitte Haas expressed her honour at becoming the first Liechtenstein PM to visit Vietnam, saying she is impressed by the country’s beauty and hospitality. She congratulated Vietnam on its growing prosperity, industrial development and economic progress under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam. She also expressed her impression of Vietnam’s growing role and standing in the region, noting that it is currently one of the fastest-developing countries in the region.



She affirmed that closer political ties would provide fresh impetus for economic development and create opportunities for businesses from both countries to explore and expand trade and investment. She expressed her interest in learning from Vietnam’s development experience.



The PM reaffirmed that Liechtenstein regards Vietnam as an important partner in Southeast Asia and wishes to further strengthen long-term cooperation in economy, trade and investment. She expressed confidence that the two agreements signed during the visit would provide a foundation for advancing bilateral relations in areas of shared interest.



The two leaders agreed to step up high-level and other-level exchanges and expand cooperation through various channels to strengthen political trust, paving the way for closer economic ties.



They also agreed to explore opportunities to leverage each country’s strengths and complementarities, particularly in finance, science and technology, precision manufacturing and high-quality human resource training. These are areas in which Liechtenstein has considerable expertise and Vietnam has growing needs, opening effective cooperation mechanisms that meet both sides’ needs and interests.



PM Haas highlighted Liechtenstein’s readiness to share its approaches and models for optimising production capacity and productive forces to improve economic efficiency and productivity.



General Secretary and President To Lam called on both sides to coordinate closely to complete the necessary procedures for the Vietnam-EFTA FTA to take effect at an early date. He also urged stronger business connectivity and greater market access for each other’s goods, and encouraged Liechtenstein enterprises to expand investment in Vietnam, particularly in green finance, high technology, precision engineering, automation and medical equipment.



The two countries should also promote cultural and artistic exchanges and showcase their respective countries and people to foster greater mutual understanding, he said.



On regional and international issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation within the United Nations framework and contribute to regional and global peace and stability.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader asked Prime Minister Brigitte Haas to convey his invitation to Prince Hans-Adam II to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time./.

VNA