Da Nang expands tourism markets through 7,000 business connections

Da Nang (VNA) - More than 7,000 business-to-business (B2B) connections were recorded at the Da Nang International Tourism Festival 2026 (DITF 2026), creating new opportunities for tourism businesses to expand partnerships, develop products and reach international markets.



The opening ceremony of the festival's Business and B2B Networking Space took place on October 18 at the Ariyana Da Nang International Convention Palace, drawing city leaders, representatives of tourism organisations and associations, and a large number of domestic and international businesses and partners.



The event was a key activity in DITF 2026, held from October 16 to 19, marking a shift from destination promotion towards direct business meetings and commercial exchanges.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ho Ky Minh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee, said the city aims to develop high-quality tourism with stronger international competitiveness and greater added value. The focus is shifting from increasing visitor numbers to improving experiences, extending stays, raising visitor spending and encouraging repeat visits.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony of the Business & B2B Networking Space. (Photo:VNA)

Da Nang continues to develop distinctive tourism products, expand international markets, strengthen air connectivity, promote digital transformation and enhance regional links, he said, expressing confidence that cooperation among tourism associations, businesses and domestic and international partners will create practical cooperation opportunities and raise Da Nang's profile as a destination in the region and worldwide.



The networking space brought together businesses across accommodation, resorts, travel services, aviation, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), golf, attractions, food services and wellness. International partners came from markets including the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Russia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Singapore.



Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said that amid intensifying competition, the ability to connect markets, organise integrated tourism packages and deliver distinctive experiences is essential to improving a destination's competitiveness.



She stressed that networking at DITF 2026 should translate into cooperation agreements, commercial contracts and concrete commitments to exchange visitors between markets. Structured meetings will allow businesses to discuss partnership policies, product development and plans to attract tourists in the coming period.



Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said DITF aims to become a professional and effective tourism business platform with strong international connectivity, helping enterprises expand cooperation, develop products and access new markets.



Held under the theme "Connecting Partners, Creating Future", DITF 2026 brings together more than 300 tourism service providers, 150 international buyers, 400 domestic buyers and over 1,500 delegates and visitors.



Alongside the more than 7,000 B2B meetings, businesses have also signed memoranda of understanding, opening up opportunities for product development, visitor flows and broader distribution networks.



The event is expected to strengthen tourism promotion, expand market access and support Da Nang's development as a higher-quality, more sustainable destination offering greater economic value./.